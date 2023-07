483 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023, awarding 483 U.S. hospitals with a rating of five stars as of July 26. This year, 54 more hospitals were given 5 stars than in 2022.

CMS annually assigns star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories.

Below is a state by state list of the hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS, pulling from data on the Hospital Compare website.

Asterisks denote that CMS included a footnote about the organization's data, which are summarized below.

Alabama

Marion Regional Medical Center (Hamilton)

Arizona

Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale)

Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital (Mesa)

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)

Arkansas

Fayetteville AR VA Medical Center

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Baptist Health Medical Center Heber Springs (Heber Springs)

California

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Adventist Health St. Helena (Saint Helena)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest - Hillcrest Med Center

Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa)

California Pacific Medical Center - Mission Bernal (San Francisco)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Rehab Center (Vallejo)*

Santa Monica - UCLA Med Ctr & Orthopaedic Hospital

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Novato Community Hospital

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Glendale Adventist Medical Center

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Stanford Health Care - Valleycare (Pleasanton)

Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (Santa Rosa)

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Marin General Hospital (Greenbrae)

Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura (Ventura)

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Stanford Health Care

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

John Muir Medical Center - Concord Campus

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital - Encinitas

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Fremont*

Sutter Davis Hospital

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Jose*

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Whittier Hospital Medical Center (Whittier)

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

VA San Diego Healthcare System

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Centura Health-Penrose St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Centura Health-Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center (Grand Junction)

Vail Health Hospital

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

Parker Adventist Hospital

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Connecticut

Sharon Hospital

Midstate Medical Center (Meriden)

Griffin Hospital (Derby)

Florida

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Mease Dunedin Hospital (Dunedin)

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Daytona Beach)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Baptist Medical Center - Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)

Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Viera Hospital (Melbourne)

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Georgia

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome)

Piedmont Macon North Hospital (Macon)

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital (Jasper)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Straub Clinic And Hospital (Honolulu)

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Idaho

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Boise VA Medical Center

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Illinois

Northshore University Healthsystem - Evanston Hospital

Proctor Hospital (Peoria)

VA Illiana Healthcare System - Danville

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital

Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Carle Bromenn Medical Center (Normal)

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital

Presence Mercy Medical Center (Aurora)

Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)

Silver Cross Hospital And Medical Centers (New Lenox)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Alexian Brothers Medical Center 1 (Elk Grove Village)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (Dekalb)

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

North Chicago VA Medical Center

Indiana

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

Indianapolis VA Medical Center

Parkview Dekalb Hospital (Auburn)

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

Memorial Hospital (Logansport)

Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville)

Women's Hospital The (Newburgh)

St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Inc (Angola)

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle)

Iowa

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)

St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Finley Hospital (Dubuque)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Waverly Health Center

Boone County Hospital

Kansas

Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center (Topeka)

Wichita VA Medical Center

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Shawnee Mission)

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Via Christi Hospital Wichita St. Teresa

Kentucky

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital (Greenville)

St. Elizabeth Edgewood (Edgewood)

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)

Marcum And Wallace Memorial Hospital (Irvine)

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte)

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

York Hospital

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

Maine General Medical Center (Augusta)

Maryland

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Milford Regional Medical Center

Winchester Hospital

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital (Milton)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Falmouth Hospital

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Athol Memorial Hospital

Michigan

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo)

MyMichigan Medical Center (Alpena)

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Iron Mountain MI VA Medical Center

Holland Community Hospital

McLaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital (Cadillac)

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall)

Chelsea Hospital

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Sparrow Eaton Hospital (Charlotte)

Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (Fremont)

Minnesota

Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester)

Essentia Health Duluth

Cambridge Medical Center

Alomere Health (Alexandria)

Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea and Austin

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (Saint Louis Park)

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Buffalo Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System (Mankato)

M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital (Woodbury)

Maple Grove Hospital

Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

Tishomingo Health Services (Luka)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)

Webster General Hospital / Swing Bed (Eupora)

Baptist Medical Center-Leake (Carthage)

Missouri

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country)

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital (Saint Peters)

Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lee's Summit)

Progress West Hospital (O'Fallon)

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Cox Monett Hospital

Montana

Billings Clinic

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Logan Health (Whitefish)

Sidney Health Center

Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)

Nebraska

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

Omaha VA Medical Center

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)

Bellevue Medical Center

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Nevada

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (Reno)

Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno)

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Exeter Hospital

Catholic Medical Center (Manchester)

Valley Regional Hospital (Claremont)

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center

Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)

University Medical Center of Princeton (Plainsboro)

Morristown Medical Center

St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)

New York

NS/LIJ HS Huntington Hospital

New York-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Upstate New York VA Healthcare System (Buffalo)

St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital (Port Jefferson)

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Hospital For Special Surgery (New York City)

White Plains Hospital Center

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Watauga Medical Center (Boone)

University of North Carolina Hospital (Chapel Hill)

Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

The McDowell Hospital (Marion)

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Transylvania Regional Hospital (Brevard)

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

Ashe Memorial Hospital (Jefferson)

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (Spruce Pine)

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center (Fargo)

Essentia Health (Fargo)

Ohio

Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

Cleveland-Wade Park VA Medical Center

Wood County Hospital (Bowling Green)

Grand Lake Health System (Saint Mary's)

Wooster Community Hospital

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Parma Community General Hospital

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center (Ravenna)

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

Memorial Hospital (Marysville)

East Liverpool City Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital (Cincinnati)

Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)

University Hospitals - Elyria Medical Center

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

Memorial Hospital (Fremont)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)

Mercy Health - Defiance Hospital

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital

Oklahoma

Integris Grove Hospital

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)*

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Oregon

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

OHSU Hospital And Clinics (Portland)

Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)

Portland VA Medical Center

VA Roseburg Healthcare System

Sacred Heart Medical Center - Riverbend (Springfield)

Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)

St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Pennsylvania

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem

Gettysburg Hospital

UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals (Harrisburg)

Philadelphia VA Medical Center

Lancaster General Hospital

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)

Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Bryn Mawr Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Doylestown Hospital (Doylestown)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)

St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus (Easton)

St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Pelham Medical Center (Greer)

Mount Pleasant Hospital

McLeod Health Cheraw

Columbia SC VA Medical Center

Charleston VA Medical Center

South Dakota

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Brookings Health System

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Lukes (Aberdeen)

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Roane Medical Center (Harriman)

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City)

Saint Thomas River Park Hospital (McMinnville)

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

UT Southwestern University Hospital - William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Temple)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Irving)

North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)

Knapp Medical Center (Weslaco)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Waxahachie)

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Grapevine)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

The University of Texas Health Science Center (Tyler)

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest (Fort Worth)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital (Dallas)

Ascension Seton Northwest (Austin)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial (Frisco)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Plano)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)

UTHealth East Texas Quitman Hospital

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital (Plano)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Round Rock)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital (Arlington)

Houston Methodist West Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center (Marble Falls)

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Utah

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

McKay Dee Hospital (Ogden)

LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Hospitals & Clinics Authority (Salt Lake City)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Logan Regional Hospital

St. George Regional Hospital

American Fork Hospital

Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

Park City Hospital

Riverton Hospital

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

Vermont

University of Vermont - Fletcher Allen Health Care (Burlington)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

Porter Hospital (Middlebury)

Virginia

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Centra Health - Lynchburg General Hospital

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Salem VA Medical Center

Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg

Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

Swedish Medical Center / Cherry Hill (Seattle)

Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)

Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)

EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Tacoma)

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)

St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way)

West Virginia

Fairmont Regional Medical Center

Wheeling Hospital

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center (Parkersburg)

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)

Charleston Area Medical Center General Division

WVU Medicine (Morgantown)

Weirton Medical Center

Wisconsin

Mercy Medical Center (Oshkosh)

Meriter Hospital (Madison)

Aurora Medical Center - Summit

Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital (Appleton)

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics (Wisconsin Rapids)

Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center

St. Mary's Hospital (Madison)

UW Health University Hospital (Madison)

Aurora Medical Center - Grafton

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton

Aurora Medical Center - Washington County (Hartford)

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital (Madison)

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee

Aurora Medical Center - Burlington

Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire Hospital

Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh

St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)

Wyoming

Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie)

Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette)

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)

* Denotes that the hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.