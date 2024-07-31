381 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

Compared to 2023, CMS has awarded 102 fewer hospitals its five-star quality rating.

The organization annually assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals based on 46 hospital quality measures, which are divided into five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care. There were 276 hospitals that received one star.

On July 31, CMS released its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2024. Here are 381 hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS:

Editor's note: Asterisks denote that CMS included a footnote about the organization's data, which are shared below.

Alabama

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center





Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville)





VA Central Alabama Healthcare System - Montgomery

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)





HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center





Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)





VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)





Banner Payson Medical Center

Arkansas

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)





Fayetteville Arkansas VA Medical Center

California

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)





Adventist Health Saint Helena





UC San Diego Health - Hillcrest Medical Center





California Pacific Medical Center - Mission Bernal (San Francisco)





Kaiser Foundation Hospital - South San Francisco*





Novato Community Hospital





Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley)





Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)





Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)





French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)





Glendale Adventist Medical Center





Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)





Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital





Adventist Health Ukiah Valley





VA Northern California Healthcare System (Mather)





Palo Alto VA Medical Center





Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla





Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital





Torrance Memorial Medical Center





Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)





Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital





Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)





Stanford Health Care





UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)





John Muir Medical Center - Concord Campus





Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital





Scripps Memorial Hospital - Encinitas





Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Diego*





Sutter Davis Hospital





Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)





Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Rosa*





Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)





Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Vacaville*





VA San Diego Healthcare System





Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)





Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)





Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)





Centura Health - St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)





University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora)





Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)





HCA - Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)





Community Hospital (Grand Junction)





Centura Health - Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver)





Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)





Grand Junction VA Medical Center





Vail Health Hospital





Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)





Parker Adventist Hospital





Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)





UCHealth Broomfield Hospital





UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital





Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Connecticut

Sharon Hospital

Delaware

TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford)

Florida

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)





Mease Dunedin Hospital





Florida Hospital Zephyrhills





AdventHealth Daytona Beach





Sarasota Memorial Hospital





Steward Rockledge Hospital





Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)





South Miami Hospital





Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor)



Gulf Breeze Hospital





Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital (Miramar Beach)





Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)





West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)





Viera Hospital (Melbourne)





Orlando VA Medical Center

Georgia

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)





Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)





Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Idaho

St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls)





St Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)





West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)





Madison Memorial Hospital (Rexburg)





Boise VA Medical Center





St Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Illinois

NorthShore University Health System - Evanston Hospital





Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)





Northwestern Medicine McHenry





Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)





Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital





Northwestern Medicine Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)





Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)





Edward Hospital (Naperville)





Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital (Winfield)





Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village)





Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)





Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (Dekalb)

Indiana

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)





Franciscan Health Crawfordsville





Indianapolis VA Medical Center





Franciscan Health Mooresville





Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)





St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital (Lawrenceburg)





Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)





The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)





St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)





Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)





Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital





Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle)

Iowa

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)





Iowa City VA Medical Center





MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center





Spencer Municipal Hospital





Finley Hospital (Dubuque)





Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)





Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)

Kansas

Hays Medical Center





Pratt Regional Medical Center





University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)





VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System (Topeka)





Wichita VA Medical Center





Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)





Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Kentucky

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)





St. Elizabeth Edgewood





Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)





Lexington VA Medical Center





Baptist Health Paducah

Louisiana

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)





Maine General Medical Center (Augusta)





Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)





LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Maryland

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)



University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)





North Shore Medical Center (Salem)





Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)





New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)





Newton - Wellesley Hospital





Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)





Faulkner Hospital - Brigham and Women's (Boston)





Lahey Hospital & Medical Center - Burlington

Michigan

Mymichigan Medical Center Alpena





Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)





University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)





Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital





Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)





Holland Community Hospital





Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital





Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)





VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System





Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)





Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)





Chelsea Hospital





Sparrow Clinton Hospital (Saint Johns)





Sparrow Ionia Hospital

Minnesota

Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)





Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester





Cambridge Medical Center





Minneapolis VA Medical Center





Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea and Austin





Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)





Buffalo Hospital





Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato





M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital (Woodbury)





Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center

Mississippi

Methodist Healthcare - Olive Branch Hospital





Baptist Medical Center - Leake (Carthage)

Missouri

Kansas City VA Medical Center





Saint Luke's North Hospital (Kansas City)





Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)





Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center





Cox Medical Center Branson





Western Missouri Medical Center (Warrensburg)





St. Louis - John Cochran VA Medical Center





Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)





Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City





Barnes-Jewish Saint Peters Hospital

Montana

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)





Great Falls Clinic Hospital





Logan Health - Whitefish





Sidney Health Center





Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)





Omaha VA Medical Center





Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)





CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)





Bellevue Medical Center





Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Nevada

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (Reno)

New Hampshire

Parkland Medical Center (Derry)





Exeter Hospital

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center





Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)





Morristown Medical Center





St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)**

New York

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)





NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital





Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)





Northwell Hospital Glen Cove





St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)





John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson





St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)





NYU Langone Hospitals





Hospital for Special Surgery





White Plains Hospital Center

North Carolina

Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy)





Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville)





AdventHealth Hendersonville





Duke University Hospital (Durham)





UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill)





Duke Health Raleigh Hospital





Rex Hospital (Raleigh)





Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)





Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)





WakeMed Cary Hospital





W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center





Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)





Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)





Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

North Dakota

Sanford Medical Center Fargo

Ohio

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)





OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)





Cleveland - Wade Park VA Medical Center





Wooster Community Hospital





Genesis Hospital (Zanesville)





Parma Community General Hospital





Van Wert County Hospital





Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)





Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital





Medina Hospital





Memorial Hospital (Marysville)





East Liverpool City Hospital





UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)





Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)





Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)





Cleveland Clinic





Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)





Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)





Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital





Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital

Oklahoma

Mercy Hospital Ada





Muskogee VA Medical Center





Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)





Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)*





Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)





Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)





Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)





Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Oregon

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center Grants Pass





Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)





Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)





Portland VA Medical Center





Kaiser Foundation Hospital Westside (Hillsboro)*

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital





Geisinger - Lewistown Hospital





St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem





Grand View Health (Sellersville)





Gettysburg Hospital





Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)





UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals (Harrisburg)





Lebanon VA Medical Center





Lancaster General Hospital





Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)





Bryn Mawr Hospital





Paoli Hospital





St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus





Chester County Hospital (West Chester)





St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital (Coaldale)





Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)





Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital





Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)





St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus (Easton)





St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)





Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)





AHN Wexford Hospital

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)





The Miriam Hospital (Providence)





Westerly Hospital

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)





East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)





Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)





Mount Pleasant Hospital





Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

South Dakota

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)





Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)





Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)





Monument Health Spearfish Hospital





Sioux Falls VA Medical Center





Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Roane Medical Center (Harriman)





Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)





Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City)





St. Thomas River Park Hospital (McMinnville)





Riverview Regional Medical Center (Carthage)

Texas

UT Southwestern University Hospital - William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)





Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple





Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano





Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving





Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Marble Falls





North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)





Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne





Houston Methodist Hospital





Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital





Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie





Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital





St. David's Medical Center (Austin)





Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)





Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)





Houston Methodist West Hospital





St. David's South Austin Medical Center





Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth





Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall





Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound





Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington





Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital





Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital - Dallas





Ascension Seton Northwest (Austin)





Ascension Seton Williamson (Round Rock)





Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)





Temple VA Medical Center





Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth)





The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton





UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Utah

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)





McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)





LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)





University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics (Salt Lake City)





Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)





Logan Regional Hospital





Uintah Basin Medical Center (Roosevelt)





St. George Regional Hospital





VA Salt Lake City Healthcare - George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center





Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)





Park City Hospital





Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

Vermont

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)





Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)





Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)





Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)





Sentara Careplex Hospital (Hampton)





Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)





Salem VA Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)





Island Hospital (Anacortes)





Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)





Spokane VA Medical Center





EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)





Multicare Covington Medical Center





Pullman Regional Hospital

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center





Huntington VA Medical Center





Martinsburg VA Medical Center





Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)





Aurora Medical Center Washington County (Hartford)





Thedacare Regional Medical Center - Neenah





Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)





Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital





Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital





SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital - Madison





Unitypoint Health - Meriter (Madison)





Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)





Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)





Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn)





Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)





Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)





Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)





Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar (Menomonie)





Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)





Reedsburg Area Medical Center





Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Wyoming

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)





Cheyenne VA Medical Center

* Denotes that the hospital only reported on inpatient services.

** Denotes that the hospital told CMS of a potential issue with claims data, such as incorrect billing codes or inaccurate dates of service. Calculations are based on a snapshot of administrative claims data.