381 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS

Compared to 2023, CMS has awarded 102 fewer hospitals its five-star quality rating.
The organization annually assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals based on 46 hospital quality measures, which are divided into five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care. There were 276 hospitals that received one star.
On July 31, CMS released its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2024. Here are 381 hospitals that received a five-star rating from CMS:
Editor's note: Asterisks denote that CMS included a footnote about the organization's data, which are shared below.
Alabama
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Community Hospital (Haleyville)
- VA Central Alabama Healthcare System - Montgomery
Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)
- VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Arkansas
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)
- Fayetteville Arkansas VA Medical Center
California
- Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
- Adventist Health Saint Helena
- UC San Diego Health - Hillcrest Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center - Mission Bernal (San Francisco)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - South San Francisco*
- Novato Community Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley)
- Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)
- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)
- French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- VA Northern California Healthcare System (Mather)
- Palo Alto VA Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
- Stanford Health Care
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
- John Muir Medical Center - Concord Campus
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital - Encinitas
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Diego*
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Rosa*
- Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Vacaville*
- VA San Diego Healthcare System
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)
Colorado
- Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
- Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)
- Centura Health - St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)
- University of Colorado Hospital Authority (Aurora)
- Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)
- HCA - Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)
- Community Hospital (Grand Junction)
- Centura Health - Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver)
- Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)
- Grand Junction VA Medical Center
- Vail Health Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)
- UCHealth Broomfield Hospital
- UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)
Connecticut
- Sharon Hospital
Delaware
- TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford)
Florida
- Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Florida Hospital Zephyrhills
- AdventHealth Daytona Beach
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Steward Rockledge Hospital
- Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)
- South Miami Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor)
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital (Miramar Beach)
- Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami)
- Viera Hospital (Melbourne)
- Orlando VA Medical Center
Georgia
- Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)
Hawaii
- Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)
Idaho
- St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls)
- St Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)
- West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)
- Madison Memorial Hospital (Rexburg)
- Boise VA Medical Center
- St Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Illinois
- NorthShore University Health System - Evanston Hospital
- Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
- Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Community Hospital (Geneva)
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)
- Edward Hospital (Naperville)
- Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital (Winfield)
- Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village)
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (Dekalb)
Indiana
- Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Indianapolis VA Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)
- St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital (Lawrenceburg)
- Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)
- The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)
- St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)
- Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle)
Iowa
- VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)
- Iowa City VA Medical Center
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
- Finley Hospital (Dubuque)
- Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)
- Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)
Kansas
- Hays Medical Center
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
- VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System (Topeka)
- Wichita VA Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)
- Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)
Kentucky
- Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood
- Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)
- Lexington VA Medical Center
- Baptist Health Paducah
Louisiana
- Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)
Maine
- Maine Medical Center (Portland)
- Maine General Medical Center (Augusta)
- Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)
- LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)
Maryland
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
Massachusetts
- Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)
- North Shore Medical Center (Salem)
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
- Faulkner Hospital - Brigham and Women's (Boston)
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center - Burlington
Michigan
- Mymichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)
- University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)
- Holland Community Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)
- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)
- Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)
- Chelsea Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital (Saint Johns)
- Sparrow Ionia Hospital
Minnesota
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
- Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
- Cambridge Medical Center
- Minneapolis VA Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea and Austin
- Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)
- Buffalo Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital (Woodbury)
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
Mississippi
- Methodist Healthcare - Olive Branch Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center - Leake (Carthage)
Missouri
- Kansas City VA Medical Center
- Saint Luke's North Hospital (Kansas City)
- Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)
- Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Western Missouri Medical Center (Warrensburg)
- St. Louis - John Cochran VA Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Barnes-Jewish Saint Peters Hospital
Montana
- St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)
- Great Falls Clinic Hospital
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Sidney Health Center
- Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)
Nebraska
- CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)
- Omaha VA Medical Center
- Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)
- CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Boone County Health Center (Albion)
Nevada
- VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (Reno)
New Hampshire
- Parkland Medical Center (Derry)
- Exeter Hospital
New Jersey
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)
- Morristown Medical Center
- St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)**
New York
- Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)
- Northwell Hospital Glen Cove
- St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)
- John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson
- St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)
- NYU Langone Hospitals
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- White Plains Hospital Center
North Carolina
- Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy)
- Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville)
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Duke University Hospital (Durham)
- UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill)
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
- Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)
- WakeMed Cary Hospital
- W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
- Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
- Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center
North Dakota
- Sanford Medical Center Fargo
Ohio
- Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)
- OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)
- Cleveland - Wade Park VA Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
- Genesis Hospital (Zanesville)
- Parma Community General Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- Memorial Hospital (Marysville)
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)
- Marymount Hospital (Garfield Heights)
- Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
- Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital
Oklahoma
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Muskogee VA Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)*
- Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
Oregon
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center Grants Pass
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center (Medford)
- Portland VA Medical Center
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital Westside (Hillsboro)*
Pennsylvania
- St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital
- Geisinger - Lewistown Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
- Grand View Health (Sellersville)
- Gettysburg Hospital
- Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)
- UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals (Harrisburg)
- Lebanon VA Medical Center
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
- St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital (Coaldale)
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
- Mount Nittany Medical Center (State College)
- St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus (Easton)
- St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)
- AHN Wexford Hospital
Rhode Island
- South County Hospital (Wakefield)
- The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
- Westerly Hospital
South Carolina
- Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)
- East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)
South Dakota
- Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)
- Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Sioux Falls VA Medical Center
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee
- Roane Medical Center (Harriman)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City)
- St. Thomas River Park Hospital (McMinnville)
- Riverview Regional Medical Center (Carthage)
Texas
- UT Southwestern University Hospital - William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Marble Falls
- North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Ascension Seton Northwest (Austin)
- Ascension Seton Williamson (Round Rock)
- Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)
- Temple VA Medical Center
- Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth)
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
Utah
- Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)
- McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)
- LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics (Salt Lake City)
- Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Uintah Basin Medical Center (Roosevelt)
- St. George Regional Hospital
- VA Salt Lake City Healthcare - George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)
- Park City Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)
Vermont
- White River Junction VA Medical Center
Virginia
- Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
- Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)
- Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)
- Sentara Careplex Hospital (Hampton)
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
- Salem VA Medical Center
Washington
- Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
- Island Hospital (Anacortes)
- Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)
- Spokane VA Medical Center
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- Pullman Regional Hospital
West Virginia
- Beckley VA Medical Center
- Huntington VA Medical Center
- Martinsburg VA Medical Center
- Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)
Wisconsin
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)
- Aurora Medical Center Washington County (Hartford)
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center - Neenah
- Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)
- Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital
- SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital - Madison
- Unitypoint Health - Meriter (Madison)
- Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)
- Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn)
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)
- Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar (Menomonie)
- Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)
Wyoming
- St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)
- Cheyenne VA Medical Center
* Denotes that the hospital only reported on inpatient services.
** Denotes that the hospital told CMS of a potential issue with claims data, such as incorrect billing codes or inaccurate dates of service. Calculations are based on a snapshot of administrative claims data.