California hospital COO takes helm with CEO, CFO out

Lynn Buskill, chief operating officer of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., has officially become its interim CEO, the Mariposa Gazette reported April 6.

Ms. Buskill assumed the role on Jan. 31 after the health system's CEO Matthew Matthiessen went on medical leave. Her contract was finalized at a March 29 board meeting, according to the newspaper.

The hospital's CFO Mark Foote resigned in February after five days on the job. His role remains vacant, according to its website.

John C. Fremont Healthcare District is a 34-bed hospital near Yosemite National Park.