California hospital CFO resigns after 5 days

Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital is again looking for a CFO after Mark Foote resigned after five days on the job, the Mariposa Gazette reported Feb. 23.

"It is unfortunate for us and for him," the hospital's acting CEO, Lynn Buskill, said in a statement shared with Becker's on Feb. 27. "He was hired part time to mentor our current controller to take over the CFO position in a year, but after working in the role, he evaluated the role was full time. In addition, he was driving 1 1/2 hours one way, and he realized it was longer than he had originally thought to drive this length daily."

Ms. Buskill said the hospital started its recruitment process immediately after Mr. Foote resigned and is interviewing a CFO candidate this week.

"In our accounting department, there is a big need for financial help," she said in the statement. "We are not waiting to hire a CFO, [and] we will recruit accountants to assist the team."