Does healthcare have too many pilots?

One of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare today is the shortage of doctors, nurses, and other essential healthcare professionals. AI can help.

"We do not have enough doctors. We do not have enough nurses. We just do not have enough people to do anything," said Sameer Badlani, executive vice president and chief strategy officer and digital officer at Minneapolis-based Fairview, at the Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + Revenue Cycle Conference in early October. "While healthcare organizations are stabilizing from their P and L standpoint, you only have to look deeper to know that it takes much longer to find an appointment with any clinician, no matter how many contacts you have, and often you're waiting in line for some of the very basic screenings."

There are a lot of opportunities to insert AI into new workflows or solve problems, but beware of too many pilots.

Innovation in healthcare often falters at the pilot stage. Dr. Badlani pointed out that many healthcare systems are guilty of focusing too much on "proof of concept" projects that never scale into broader implementations. "Healthcare has more pilots than the airline industry," he said, underscoring the sector's tendency to over-rely on small-scale experiments rather than driving widespread change.

For innovation to truly make an impact, it must be scalable. Dr. Badlani warned against viewing innovation as a mere science experiment or "expensive hobby." Instead, organizations must focus on solutions that can be scaled across the system to address the real challenges of access, efficiency, and quality of care.

One specific area where scalability will be critical is in leveraging AI to reduce unnecessary strain on healthcare systems, especially when it comes to screenings and preventive care. Advanced analytics powered by AI can help healthcare systems prioritize care for those who need it most, optimizing resources and improving outcomes.

It must also engage patients in their care, particularly those who tend to ignore routine health maintenance.

"Can you use behavioral economics to get me to engage with my healthcare in a meaningful way?" Dr. Badlani said. This approach, which has been successfully used by retail and banking industries, can be key to nudging patients toward preventive care and healthier behaviors.

Dr. Badlani envisions a future where AI not only identifies which patients need a colonoscopy but also helps ensure they actually follow through. AI-powered tools could streamline the patient journey by removing barriers to care and simplifying scheduling, reminders, and follow-up.

Looking ahead, Dr. Badlani’s vision for healthcare is both inspiring and pragmatic. He advocates for innovation that addresses real-world challenges, such as capacity shortages and patient engagement, rather than chasing after the latest technological trends. AI will undoubtedly play a role in shaping the future, but its success will depend on how well healthcare leaders can harness its potential while navigating the complexities of implementation and scaling.

As healthcare systems continue to face financial pressures and increasing demand, the ability to do more with less will be critical. For Dr. Badlani, this means focusing on scalable, practical solutions that improve patient care, operational efficiency, and financial sustainability.