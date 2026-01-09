Healthcare IT private equity deals grow in ‘​25

Private equity investments in healthcare IT stayed robust in 2025, as deal volumes tied a high last experienced in 2021, Bain & Co. reported.

Healthcare IT accounted for 19% of all healthcare private equity deals in 2025, a 10-year high, “underscoring increasing investor interest” in the sector, according to the Jan. 8 report.

Of the 76 healthcare IT deals last year, two of note include Warburg Pincus selling a majority interest in EHR vendor ModMed and Clearlake Capital and Bain Capital acquiring one payer IT company, HealthEdge, from Blackstone and combining it with another, HealthProof.