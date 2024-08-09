Great hospitals in America | 2024

Becker's is delighted to release the 2024 iteration of its “Great hospitals in America” list.

These hospitals are widely recognized for their clinical excellence, commitment to patient safety, innovative initiatives, research efforts, education and high levels of patient satisfaction. Esteemed ranking and award organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS and The Leapfrog Group, have acknowledged these hospitals for their leadership in the healthcare industry and their outstanding performance across various specialties.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Becker's accepted nominations and completed editorial research to compile this list. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis). Abbott Northwestern, the largest private hospital in the Twin Cities, is renowned for its exceptional expertise and patient care. The hospital serves over 200,000 patients annually. Ranked by Newsweek as the No. 1 hospital in the Twin Cities and No. 2 in Minnesota, it has also been named to Newsweek and Statista’s "World's Best Hospitals" for five consecutive years. The hospital excels in various specialties, including cardiology, neurosurgery and orthopedics. HealthGrades recognized it with multiple awards, including "America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement and Spine Surgery". Abbott Northwestern is constructing a new LEED-certified building dedicated to surgical and critical care services, scheduled to open in 2026. Recently, the hospital's Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute performed the first procedure using Abbott’s TriClip system, a minimally invasive therapy for tricuspid regurgitation.

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). AdventHealth Orlando, a 2,247-bed acute-care medical facility, serves as a community hospital for the Greater Orlando region. It is a system of eight hospitals in the Central Florida area, operating under one license. It is also a major tertiary referral hospital for Central Florida and much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. AdventHealth Orlando is part of the greater Orlando Health system, which operates 44 hospitals in 10 states, making it the largest nonprofit protestant health care system in the nation. AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized as the top hospital in Greater Orlando for 14 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report.

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.). Advocate Christ Medical Center is renowned for its advanced cardiac care and comprehensive oncology services. The medical center is highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, particularly for its cardiology and heart surgery programs. The hospital excels in delivering patient-centered care, utilizing innovative approaches, including its Advocate Heart Institute. It has also received multiple Healthgrades awards for quality and safety. Additionally, the hospital's community outreach programs further reflect its commitment to enhancing patient health and wellness. The medical center is in the midst of ongoing efforts to integrate advanced medical technologies with compassionate care.

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh). With 24,000 inpatient admissions, 23,000 surgeries, and more than 56,000 emergency department visits each year, Allegheny General Hospital is the highest volume hospital in the Allegheny Health Network. In addition to its status as one of Pennsylvania’s top transplant centers, the 552-bed quaternary care and educational hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of the nation’s top hospitals for cardiac surgery, cardiac care and coronary intervention in 2024. In the past decade, the hospital acquired a new orthopedic center, cardiovascular intensive care unit, cardiac MRI center, hybrid operating rooms and surgical robots, and began construction on a new neuroscience tower in 2023. The hospital seeks to extend its history of clinical excellence and innovation, announcing in 2024 that it plans to construct a new cardiovascular tower and emergency department, among other upgrades, in the next 10 years.

Altru Hospital (Grand Forks, N.D.). Altru Hospital is a dedicated community of over 3,500 health professionals and support staff serving approximately 230,000 residents in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Committed to healthcare for over 130 years, Altru offers an array of services to meet the diverse needs of its community. As the first affiliate member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network since 2011, Altru provides patients with access to Mayo Clinic's expertise and research while keeping care local. The hospital has been recognized with numerous awards, including Healthgrades' "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" award for 2024, placing it in the top 5% nationally for clinical quality. Altru Hospital has also earned multiple other Healthgrades awards, including the "Critical Care Excellence" award, "Pulmonary Care Excellence" award and "Stroke Care Excellence" award all in 2024.

Ascension Alexian Brothers (Elk Grove, Ill.). Ascension Alexian Brothers delivers specialty care, 24/7 emergency care, and inpatient and outpatient surgery. Ascension Alexian Brothers is a destination for specialty care, ranging from heart and vascular, neurosurgery, critical care, cancer care, stroke care, orthopedics and women’s health. Its OB/GYNs and maternity care teams deliver a personalized birthing experience and advanced neonatal care for sick babies. It offers a wide range of minimally invasive procedures using robotic-assisted technology, imaging and lab tests, and a dedicated inpatient rehabilitation center, all situated on one campus. The system has been recognized by the Joint Commission, earned an "A" rating from The Leapfrog Group in 2023, has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Specialty Care for cardiac care, spinal surgery and more. The hospital has also earned multiple Healthgrades awards since 2020, including the "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" and "Patient Safety Excellence Award" in 2024.

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Ascension Borgess Hospital is recognized for its outstanding orthopedic and spine care. It has received notable accolades from Healthgrades, including "America's 100 Best Hospitals Award" in cardiac care, joint replacement, stroke care and pulmonary care, "America's 250 Best Hospitals Award", "Patient Safety Excellence Award", and 10 additional awards in the past two years. The hospital integrates cutting-edge technology and a patient-focused approach, ensuring high-quality outcomes. In particular, its maternity care teams deliver a personalized birthing experience and a specialty care nursery for more intensive newborn care. In addition, the hospital offers minimally invasive surgical procedures using robotic-assisted technology, imaging and lab tests, and an inpatient rehabilitation center. The hospital is involved in research and clinical trials and emphasizes community health through various outreach programs and preventive care initiatives.

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health Carolinas is the largest hospital in the region and ranked the best hospital in Charlotte by the U.S. News & World Report. As the only level I trauma center in the region, the medical center demonstrated its emergency readiness by playing a crucial role in treating injured officers during a shooting in Charlotte on April 29, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the medical center generated $88 million in net new synergies, bringing its total integration initiatives to over 960. The medical center is advancing pediatric emergency care and medical research with the upcoming innovation district, The Pearl. Phase IA will open in June 2025 and it will include the Center for Education, a research building and the IRCAD North America surgical training center. Additionally, the medical center is constructing a 12-story advanced care facility that will be 1.1 million square feet and include acute care beds, operating rooms and an emergency department. The new facility is set to open in 2027.

Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, the flagship facility of the Avera Health System, delivers comprehensive healthcare and extensive medical specialty services to residents of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. To accommodate Sioux Falls' growth, Avera is constructing a six-story tower on the Avera McKennan campus, set to open in 2027, which will house a center of clinical excellence for women’s and children’s services. The hospital offers advanced technology and expert care, ensuring top-quality health services through innovative telemedicine at over 300 Avera clinics. Recognized as a Magnet program hospital for nursing excellence, Avera McKennan meets or exceeds national standards for quality measures in heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgical care, emergency care and stroke care, according to CMS.

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center (Glendale, Ariz.). With 25-plus years since its inception, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center stands out for its exceptional emergency care and neurology services. It was recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its top-tier emergency services and stroke care in 2024. The hospital is also known for its comprehensive cancer care, utilizing the latest treatments and technologies. Recently, the hospital finished a $290 million expansion project, which included the addition of a new lobby, a patient and family library, a heart and vascular center, up-to-date surgical suites and a 200-bed patient tower. The new tower features an emergency department and private rooms. The facility is also a level I adult trauma Center.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). An affiliate of St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital has a medical staff of 1,800, including many recognized as "Best Doctors in America" by Best Doctors Inc. Barnes-Jewish is consistently recognized as a top hospital by the U.S. News & World Report, in addition to its numerous top-ranked specialties. Patients of its Heart & Vascular Center have been some of the first to benefit from advanced techniques in angioplasty, valvuloplasty and heart transplantation. Barnes-Jewish offers comprehensive organ transplant services, including heart, heart and lung, double lung, kidney and liver, achieving outcomes that meet or exceed national averages. The level I trauma center has been named as one of the top five highly prepared trauma centers in the event of a disaster. With a new building opening this fall of 2024, the hospital houses the region's only National Cancer Institute comprehensive cancer center. Barnes-Jewish has also implemented programs to support new immigrants, counsel victims of domestic violence and screen for cancer in underserved groups.

Beaumont Hospital Troy (Mich.). In 1977, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health opened a new 189-bed hospital on rural farmland in Troy. Today, Corewell Health Beaumont Hospital Troy has grown to 530 licensed beds and offers a comprehensive array of healthcare services, continuing to develop to meet the needs of the growing communities it serves. Beaumont Health is Michigan’s largest health care system based on inpatient admissions and net patient revenue. With eight hospitals, 155 outpatient locations, nearly 5,000 physicians and 33,000 employees, Beaumont’s commitment to patient and family-centered care contributes to the health and well-being of residents throughout the community and beyond. The system has 3,288 beds, 541,031 emergency visits a year and 159,790 inpatient discharges. It also is affiliated with three medical schools, including Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Wayne State University School of Medicine. It has 900 residents and fellows in 78 programs. Beaumont Hospital Troy has been honored by Healthgrades with the "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" from 2022-24.

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville, Va.). Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, a 225-bed hospital, offers a wide range of healthcare services, including obstetrics, comprehensive cardiac care, wound care and a 24-hour emergency room. The center is nationally recognized for its excellence in stroke treatment, orthopedic surgery, critical care, joint replacement and outpatient orthopedic surgery, according to Healthgrades for 2024. Outpatient services, including radiation therapy, rehabilitation and physician practices, are available at Hanover Medical Park. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the hospital is committed to compassionate, quality care.

Boston Medical Center. Boston Medical Center is the flagship equity-led academic medical center of Boston Medical Center Health System. As a top recipient of National Institutes of Health funding among safety-net hospitals, BMC’s research efforts yielded over 800 publications and $55 million in grant awards in fiscal year 2023. The hospital has been a leader in sickle cell disease treatment for over 50 years and recently became the first hospital in New England to offer new gene therapies for this condition. BMC is recognized as a leading hospital for numerous specialties, a top workplace for diversity and an LGBTQ+ healthcare equality leader according to the Human Rights Campaign. The 616-bed hospital offers interpreter services in over 150 languages to ensure effective communication with a diverse patient base. Exemplifying its commitment to dismantling systemic inequity, BMC’s clinicians and staff work to interrogate racial disparities in care and partner with the community via programs like the Clean Power Prescription program, which enables BMC providers to write prescriptions for reduced utility bills using the health system’s own solar panels.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women’s Hospital serves patients from New England, across the United States and from 120 countries around the world. It is also a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. The Brigham network includes 1,200 doctors working across 150 outpatient practices. For 2024-25, U.S. News & World Report recognizes Brigham and Women’s Hospital as part of its "Best Hospitals Honor Roll", the No. 1 hospital in Massachusetts and in Boston, and a top performer in many specialty areas, including cancer, heart and vascular, diabetes and endocrine disorders, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatric care, gynecology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, rheumatology and urology. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is part of Mass General Brigham, a single, integrated health care system that consists of 16 member institutions that encompass a range of healthcare organizations.

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy (Omaha, Neb.). CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy is dedicated to patient-focused care, ensuring a more comfortable and less stressful hospital environment. As a level I trauma center and academic medical center, it offers a comprehensive range of services, including heart and vascular care, emergency services, surgery, maternity, cancer care and diagnostic imaging. The hospital prioritizes safety, continuously striving for improvement. One notable effort is the significant reduction of hospital-acquired catheter-associated urinary tract infections by 80% through the use of catheter alternatives and diligent hygiene practices. Known for its commitment to healing the body, mind and spirit, the hospital continues to set high standards in healthcare quality and patient safety.

Cabell Huntington Hospital (Huntington, W.V.). Cabell Huntington Hospital is a 303-bed teaching hospital affiliated with the Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Nursing. As part of the Marshall Health Network, Cabell Huntington provides a wide range of services, including a level II joint trauma center, an advanced primary stroke center, and a specialized burn ICU. The hospital is recognized for its minimally invasive procedures through the Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery and offers comprehensive maternity services, orthopedics and neuroscience services. The campus also includes the Marshall University Medical Center and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, providing advanced cancer care and access to clinical trials. Cabell Huntington’s mission is to meet the lifetime healthcare needs of its community with compassionate and high-quality care, driven by a commitment to education and innovation.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai is pioneering medical research achievements, education programs and wide-ranging community benefit activities, all while setting new standards for quality and innovation in patient care. The medical center began in 1902 as a 12-bed hospital in the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Today, Cedars-Sinai serves more than 1 million people each year in over 40 locations, with more than 4,500 physicians and nurses and with 1,500 research projects in motion. Cedars-Sinai is one of only three hospitals in the nation that rank better than the national average in five medical conditions for 30-day mortality rates. It is nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties and rated high performing in 20 adult procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The No.1 children’s hospital in California per U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles sees nearly 723,000 patients, 16,000 surgical cases and 17,500 inpatient admissions annually, with its discharges constituting 53% and 17% of complex discharges for the county and state, respectively. CHLA offers the largest pediatric residency training program in the western U.S., with over 35 accredited programs. For over 70% of its patients, CHLA serves as a safety-net. Among the top pediatric hospital recipients of National Institutes of Health funding, there are 380 research staff members supporting over 530 active clinical trials at the Saban Research Institute of CHLA. Since 2017, the hospital has secured $168 million in grant funding that supports research focused on some aspect of promoting health equity in marginalized communities. CHLA is home to the KIDSx hub, intended to accelerate innovation in pediatric healthcare, and is a partner to USC/CHLA cGMP Laboratory to advance early-stage research into cell and gene therapies for diseases like arthritis, blindness, cancer and diabetes.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic was at the forefront of modern medicine when its founders opened it as a multi-specialty group practice in 1921. In its first century, Cleveland Clinic has introduced many medical firsts, opened facilities around the world and is ranked among the top hospitals in the country. The system has accreditations from several major organizations, including CMS, the Joint Commission and the Ohio Department of Health. Cleveland Clinic is one of the world's largest healthcare systems, with 80,642 caregivers, 23 hospitals and 276 outpatient facilities in locations around the globe. It has 6,690 beds and treats 3,258,800 unique patients worldwide.



Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center provides care for the top 5% of the sickest, most complex patients in the nation and is the second-largest care provider for Vermonters. DHMC has over 1.6 million outpatient visits, performs nearly 23,000 surgeries, discharges more than 28,000 patients and cares for over 31,000 emergency visits at its Lebanon emergency department annually. As the only academic medical center in New Hampshire, DHMC’s 460-bed hospital also holds the only level I trauma center, level II pediatric trauma center and air ambulance service in the state. The U.S. Department of Labor recognized its workforce development efforts as a leader in the field through the White House-sponsored job training initiative “Upskilling America.” Additionally, U.S. News & World Report named DHMC New Hampshire’s best hospital for 2023-24.

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). Duke University Hospital is a full-service tertiary and quaternary care hospital that is among the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" and is the No. 1 hospital in North Carolina according to U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. It has 1,062 inpatient beds and offers comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, including a regional emergency and trauma center, a major surgery suite containing 51 operating rooms, an endosurgery center, an ambulatory surgery center with nine operating rooms, and an extensive diagnostic and interventional radiology area. It is also rated as the best children's hospital in the state and is nationally ranked in 11 adult and 10 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report this year.

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Emory University Hospital is a quaternary care facility specializing in the care of acutely ill adult patients. Staffed exclusively by Emory School of Medicine faculty who are members of the Emory Clinic, the 500-bed hospital is renowned as one of the nation's leaders in cardiology and cardiac surgery, oncology, transplantation, and the neurosciences. Emory was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in both Georgia and Atlanta for 2024-25, and has earned a comprehensive stroke center certification from the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The hospital is the largest organ transplant center in Georgia and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its ventricular assist device program.



Endeavor Health Edward Hospital (Naperville, Ill.). Endeavor Health Edward Hospital is a leading regional healthcare provider known for its advanced cardiac care, cutting-edge cancer treatments, and world-class stroke services. With 378 private rooms and a medical staff of over 1,100 physicians, it is one of the busiest non-teaching hospitals in the Chicago area. Edward Hospital has been consistently recognized for its excellence, including being ranked No. 9 in Illinois and the Chicago Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. Notably, Edward Hospital is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, partnering with AVIA to explore the adoption of generative AI in healthcare and introducing groundbreaking polygenic risk score testing for personalized medicine. The hospital is also set to open a $67 million Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Center in 2025, the first of its kind in the Chicago region.

Endeavor Health Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital. Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility known for its patient-centered care and advanced medical technology. Originally established in 1926, the hospital now operates from a modern 866,000-square-foot facility that was completed in 2011. Elmhurst Hospital has earned numerous accolades, including straight-A ratings in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades since 2012 and recognition as one of Fortune/PINC AI's "100 Top Hospitals for 2024". The hospital has also been awarded gold certification for excellence in person-centered care by Planetree International, making it one of only 22 hospitals in the U.S. to achieve this honor. Elmhurst Hospital is notable for its innovative partnerships, such as its collaboration with AVIA to explore generative AI in healthcare, and its leadership in offering groundbreaking polygenic risk score testing. Additionally, the hospital has invested in enhancing cardiovascular care, including upgrading cardiac catheterization labs and opening a new hybrid operating room.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland, Wash.). EvergreenHealth Medical Center is known for its integrated care approach, including the use of telemedicine and comprehensive care coordination. Its commitment to sustainability and community health is demonstrated through various outreach programs and eco-friendly practices. Together with EvergreenHealth Monroe, EvergreenHealth in Kirkland offers convenient access to over 70 clinical specialties. EvergreenHealth's innovative care models and dedication to patient satisfaction are reflected in its numerous awards, including being named as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" by Healthgrades for 2021-24.

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.). Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is a premier healthcare provider with a history of over 105 years of excellence. As a comprehensive stroke center, it leads regional stroke care with advanced treatments such as tenecteplase and houses the region's only epilepsy monitoring unit. Its heart center offers award-winning cardiovascular care, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like the 64-slice CT scanner and participating in pioneering clinical trials. In conjunction with the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, the medical center is the only Tennessee hospital accredited for rectal cancer care. Fort Sanders Regional also excels in robotic-assisted surgeries, women's health and a variety of specialized centers, all contributing to its high standards of patient care.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis. Franciscan Health Indianapolis is one of 12 hospitals in the Franciscan Health System. The hospital offers comprehensive medical services, including the only full service heart and vascular care program on the southside of Indianapolis. It features advanced care facilities, such as a level III neonatal intensive care unit and a dedicated heart center. Franciscan Health Indianapolis has been named as one of “America's 250 Best Hospitals” in 2024 by Healthgrades. A recipient of the thrombectomy stroke certification, the hospital has been recognized as a top provider in the state for its programs in critical care, stroke care, pulmonary care and cardiology.

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee). Froedtert Hospital excels in complex care, particularly in cancer and neurology. It is a prominent academic medical center, named No. 2 in Milwaukee by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The hospital's comprehensive cancer center offers state-of-the-art treatments and personalized care. Its dedication to patient safety and quality is reflected in numerous Healthgrades awards, including being named to its "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for 2024. The hospital is deeply committed to advancing medical science through research and clinical trials. The hospital continues to innovate with the newest technologies by enhancing collaboration, utilizing data analysis and employing virtual monitoring.



Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Hackensack Meridian Health and a leader in healthcare innovation and excellence. Established in 1888 as Bergen County’s first hospital, it is now an 803-bed academic medical center renowned for its advanced clinical care and groundbreaking research. The hospital has achieved numerous accolades, including being ranked as the No. 1 hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, with six adult specialties and four pediatric specialties recognized among the top 50 nationwide. Hackensack University Medical Center is also distinguished as the first hospital in New Jersey and the second in the nation to achieve Magnet designation for nursing excellence for seven consecutive times. The hospital is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, being one of only 14 centers globally to acquire the da Vinci 5 multiport surgical system and the first in New Jersey to offer SCINTIX biology-guided radiotherapy. Additionally, its commitment to healthcare equity and environmental excellence is highlighted by earning the nation's first health care equity certification from The Joint Commission and Practice Greenhealth’s "Top 25 Hospitals in Environmental Excellence" award for 10 consecutive years.



Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a leading not-for-profit teaching hospital with 630 beds. It is the only level I adult trauma and level II pediatric trauma center in Monmouth and Ocean counties and houses the renowned K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. The hospital excels in clinical research and medical education through affiliations with the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and St. George’s University School of Medicine. Jersey Shore University Medical Center has received numerous accolades, including consistent recognition by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in New Jersey, and multiple Healthgrades awards for excellence in cardiac care, stroke care and patient safety. The facility is also recognized for its innovative initiatives such as the telestroke program, the construction of the HOPE Tower, and advanced technologies in neurosurgery and cancer treatment.

Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Hartford Hospital is one of New England’s largest teaching hospitals. The tertiary care center features 867 beds throughout its divisions, including mental health and long-term care facilities The primary teaching hospital for the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, the hospital is one of two leading transplant centers in the nation and operates the only air ambulance system in the state. For superior clinical outcomes in neutral valve repair, the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation honored Hartford’s Heart & Vascular Institute with the "Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center" award. In addition, Hartford is a leading hospital for 15 types of care in the U.S. News and World Report for 2024-25, a 5-star recipient for multiple treatments across several specialties and a recipient of the highest level rating for hospital safety by The Leapfrog Group. The hospital's cancer institute is actively involved in groundbreaking clinical trials and partnered with New York-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, one of the nation’s top cancer centers.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Positioned as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's “Best Hospitals in Orthopedics” ranking for 2024, Hospital for Special Surgery is a global leader in musculoskeletal health. 300 researchers and 20 state-of-the-art laboratories comprise HSS’s research enterprise, which spearheads research of implant longevity in total knee arthroplasties and bone health as it relates to spinal fusion surgery. The enterprise leverages machine learning to tailor personalized care plans for joint replacement surgeries. Through its meticulous preoperative assessment, custom care plans and research on factors like obesity, limited English proficiency and tourniquet use, HSS is dedicated to providing inclusive and high-quality care for a diverse population of patients. The hospital is a premier facility for orthopedic and spine surgery and excels in joint replacement, patient experience and patient safety, according to rankings from Healthgrades.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania are renowned for their leadership in medical research and patient care. The hospitals excel in areas like oncology, cardiology and neurology. The hospitals benefit from their affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania, which supports groundbreaking research and advanced treatments. They are devoted to the provision of the best possible patient care, education and research. In addition, the hospitals prioritize hands-on care and personalized treatment plans. The recent addition of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Pavilion, among the largest hospital projects in the nation and the largest capital project in the University of Pennsylvania's history, is a 17-story facility featuring 504 private patient rooms and 47 operating rooms. The thoughtfully-designed hospital centers innovation and technology, transforming care delivery and organization.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Houston Methodist Hospital is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovative treatments. It consistently ranks highly by U.S. News & World Report in specialties like cardiology, orthopedics and neurology. The hospital emphasizes research and personalized medicine through extensive clinical trials and advanced facilities. It has received numerous accolades for quality and safety from Healthgrades, including the "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" from 2022-24. Houston Methodist's commitment to excellence is evident in its patient care, community programs and groundbreaking medical research. The hospital is committed to integrating technology with compassionate care, and is planning to open a new smart hospital in 2025.

Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah). McKay-Dee Hospital, operated by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, is a nonprofit hospital with 310 licensed beds. It is the third largest hospital in the Intermountain system and the fourth largest in Utah. The hospital offers 63 specialties and 319 patient beds, serving as a level II trauma center. McKay-Dee is recognized for its nationally ranked programs and has been named one of IBM Watson's top 100 hospitals. The Intermountain Cancer Center at McKay-Dee Hospital has attained APEx accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology, validating its high-quality patient care and safety standards. As a vital community partner, McKay-Dee Hospital is dedicated to promoting wellness, providing acute care and supporting recovery for the residents of Northern Utah.

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Founded in 1850, Mercy Health was the first Jewish hospital in the U.S. Its services include the region’s first and most comprehensive adult Blood & Marrow Transplant Center, a brain tumor center in partnership with Oncology Hematology Care, Mayfield Brain & Spine, a premier joint replacement center performing nearly 1,000 total joint replacements every year, the region’s most experienced mobile mammography program, the Weight Management Center, and full-spectrum cardiovascular and emergency services. The system has earned the American College of Cardiology chest pain center accreditation and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for advanced certification for primary stroke centers. The organization comprises a staff of 33,500 employees and is affiliated with more than 1,700 physicians who represent a wide array of medical and surgical specialties.



Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins Hospital is internationally recognized for its groundbreaking research and high-quality patient care. It consistently ranks among the top hospitals in the U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report, especially in neurology, psychiatry and surgery. The hospital is renowned for its innovation in medical research and its role in developing new treatments, including novel approaches for leukemias and lymphomas. Dedicated to education and care, the hospital offers comprehensive training programs and employs a patient-centric approach. The hospital recently received $11 million in state grants to work to complete a $516 million renovation and addition project on its former Children's Center site, which should wrap up in June 2026.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. Jupiter Medical Center has consistently ranked in the top 10% of hospitals for patient quality according to CMS star ratings. As the region’s only independent, not-for-profit hospital, the medical center excels in comprehensive cancer care, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, neurosciences, and women and children's services. The 248-bed hospital has garnered acclaim from Newsweek, Forbes, U.S News & World Report and the Leapfrog Group. Completing over 10,000 robotic surgeries since its inception in 2010, Jupiter’s robotic surgery program is one of the largest in the nation and the first in Florida to receive the da Vinci 5 surgical system. The hospital recently added 16 smart operating rooms and two hybrid suites upon completion of its Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute, in addition to renovating its emergency department. The medical center continues to expand the depth and breadth of its service, introducing urology as a new area of specialty in summer 2024 and unveiling plans to build a 92-bed patient care facility at its main campus to accommodate subspecialty oncology, cardiovascular and orthopedic units.



Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Hospital of USC is a 401-bed acute care hospital that is part of the University of Southern California’s medical enterprise. Its physicians provide care, teach and conduct research at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, the first medical school in the region. The Keck Medical Center, which holds Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, has the highest case mix index in the country. It is also among the top 50 hospitals in the country in 10 specialties, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 “Best Hospital” ranking. Keck Hospital was among 16% of hospitals nationally to earn five stars in the CMS 2023 quality star rating report. Additionally, it earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group in 2024 for the eighth time in the past five years.

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital. Lancaster General Hospital, part of Penn Medicine, is acclaimed for its top-tier cardiology and cancer care services. It has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Lancaster and the No. 5 hospital in the state of Pennsylvania. The hospital's commitment to community health is evident through its preventive care programs and health education initiatives. Lancaster General also boasts numerous Healthgrades awards, earning the "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" and "Patient Safety Excellence Award" for 2024. The hospital takes a patient-focused approach and is devoted to improving health outcomes through the integration of advanced medical technologies and compassionate care.

Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital. The first level III trauma center in Massachusetts, Lawrence General Hospital receives over 70,000 visits and treats over 1,200 traumatically injured patients annually. The hospital emphasizes addressing patients’ barriers to care, recently implementing a social determinants of health screening in its primary care practices, community blood pressure screenings and a texting tool to increase patient engagement, resulting in a 20% reduction in no-show rates and 1,000 mammography screenings scheduled within four months of the tool’s inception. The hospital recently created a customized emergency department throughput dashboard, enabling providers to utilize data such as staffing censuses, “left without being seen” rates and intensive care unit transfers to optimize efficiency and patient care. Lawrence General also employs a data visualization tool to analyze hospital metrics and is developing a health equity dashboard that enables clinicians to identify health disparities and track patient progress. The hospital is ranked among Healthgrades’ “America’s Best 250 Hospitals” and “America’s 100 Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care,” and received the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission.

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). MD Anderson Cancer Center is globally renowned for its expertise in cancer care and research, currently ranked as the No. 1 hospital for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. MD Anderson's nearly 25,000 employees, including more than 1,900 faculty members, are all fiercely working towards a common goal: to rid Texas, the nation and the world of cancer. The center is distinguished by its pioneering research, advanced treatment options, patient-centered cancer care, prevention and education. The hospital offers the largest number of clinical trials and cancer prevention programs in the U.S., intending to provide high-value, high-impact and highly accessible care to patients everywhere.



MUSC Health University Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.). MUSC Health University Medical Center is a nationally recognized leader in health sciences and patient care. Dedicated to innovative, patient and family centered care, the center excels in education, research and community partnerships. The medical center comprises four hospitals: Institute of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital, Ashley River Tower and University Hospital. It also includes the National Cancer Institute-designated MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. It houses South Carolina's only solid organ transplant center and level I trauma center, and is one of only two national telehealth centers of excellence. Beyond Charleston, MUSC Health extends its services statewide, with satellite offices ensuring comprehensive care across South Carolina.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Massachusetts General Hospital is a leading institution in medical research and clinical care. Consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, it excels in specialties such as oncology, cardiology and neurology. The hospital's research-driven approach, supported by its affiliation with Harvard Medical School, fosters advancements in medical science. The hospital boasts the largest hospital based research program in the U.S., with $1 billion in research operations, allowing patients to access the newest clinical trials and most up-to-date treatments. Patients are treated by a vast network of physicians and multidisciplinary care teams that specialize in cancer, digestive disorders, the neurosciences, heart disease, orthopedics, transplantation, urologic diseases and trauma care.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic is the largest integrated, nonprofit medical group practice in the world, providing care to 1.4 million patients from over 140 countries annually. It partners with community organizations through education programs, personalized healthcare and community-engaged research to target health disparities and improve care access. Mayo Clinic has earned more No. 1 specialty rankings than any other hospital in the nation and was recognized as an honor roll member in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 “Best Hospitals” rankings. It was ranked No. 3 in Forbes’ 2023 “America’s Best Large Employers” list, and college students have named Mayo Clinic a "Most Attractive Employer" for the 13th year in a row, according to a survey by Universum.

Medical City Dallas. Medical City Dallas offers nearly 100 specialties and features full-service children's, adult and specialized women's hospitals all on one campus. It is renowned for its maternal and neonatal care, with a level IV maternal designation and level IV NICU. The location has also been voted “Best Hospital to Have a Baby” in Dallas County for four consecutive years by DFWChild Magazine readers. The 225-bed Medical City Children’s Hospital excels in pediatric care, including specialties like congenital heart surgery and neurosurgery. Recent expansions include the Abdominal Transplant Clinic and Medical City ER Garland, an off-campus emergency room. The liver transplant program at Medical City Dallas, now CMS-certified, has expanded access to lifesaving procedures. The hospital has earned numerous accolades, including "America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery" by Healthgrades.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.) The busiest hospital in the nation’s capital, Medstar Washington Medical Center sees 400,000 patients annually. The center also serves as a referral center for complex cases and as a safety-net provider. The 912-bed teaching and research hospital trains approximately 350 individuals within their 40 accredited clinical residency and fellowship programs. U.S. News and World Report consistently ranks Medstar Washington’s cardiac program in the top 50 programs nationwide and the program has the highest possible 3-star designation from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. A center for large-scale traumas, Medstar Washington’s trauma department performs in the top 10% of trauma centers in the nation for the management of penetrating trauma, and is equipped with air transport options and a multidisciplinary team of experts. The hospital operates as the region’s first comprehensive stroke center, the only cardiac ventricular assist device program and the only burn center in the D.C. area. Also available to patients, families and healthcare professions is the John J. Lynch, MD Center for Ethics consult service, a program designed to help address ethical concerns that may arise in the healthcare setting.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston). Established in 1925, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is known for top-tier care in heart, neuroscience, orthopedics, women's health, general surgery and organ transplantation. It functions as the main teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. The medical center is one of just two certified level I trauma centers in the greater Houston region, and provides 24-hour emergency and trauma care to more than 40,000 patients annually. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center was ranked as the No. 5 best hospital in Texas for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report.

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.). Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital serves as a referral center for more than a dozen counties in western Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee. The hospital provides a wide range of services including emergency care, cardiovascular services, orthopedics and oncology. Recognized for its commitment to quality care, the hospital was listed among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals” by Healthgrades for 2024 and among "America's 250 Best Hospitals Award" for 2022-24. Its programs in cardiac, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, stroke and critical care programs are also ranked among the top 100 according to Healthgrades. The hospital is dedicated to patient-centered care, offering advanced medical technologies and a compassionate approach to treatment.

MercyOne Des Moines (Iowa) Medical Center. Established in 1893, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center is one of the largest medical centers to serve the Des Moines area and surrounding counties. The MercyOne Iowa Heart Center, formed in 2008, is now the state's largest provider of cardiovascular care, integrating top cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and vascular surgeons​. The medical center also launched Iowa's first obstetrics emergency department in 2016 and its Comfort Women’s Center, which caters to healthcare needs of women in their prime. ​The hospital has received numerous accolades, ranking as one of the nation’s “Best Regional Hospitals” by the U.S. News & World Report for several consecutive years. Various services, including bariatric surgery, spine surgery, and knee and hip replacement​, have been designated as Blue Distinction Center+. Mercyone's cancer program earned a three-year accreditation with commendation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons.

The Miriam Hospital (Providence, R.I.). The Miriam Hospital is a 247-bed facility renowned for its excellence in healthcare and medical research. Staffed by over 816 physicians, 50 house staff, 650 nurses and more than 2,800 employees, it is a major teaching affiliate of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. The hospital is recognized as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission and has earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Gold Plus designation for stroke care annually since 2008. The Center for Bariatric Surgery and total joint center at The Miriam Hospital have received prestigious accreditations for their outstanding programs. The hospital has maintained Magnet recognition for nursing excellence for over 20 years and was named among the top 100 hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health in 2019. As part of the Lifespan health system, The Miriam Hospital is committed to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare services to the people of Rhode Island and southern New England.



Mission Hospital Asheville (N.C.). Mission Hospital has been providing patient care for over 130 years. Opening in 1885, it is now an 815-bed facility that offers full-service care, such as surgery, maternity care, and emergency services for adults and kids. The system has 3 stars from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, has earned stroke and diabetes care recognition from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines, was named a top employer by Forbes in 2022 and 2023, has a grade "A" safety rating from The Leapfrog Group, and has earned several accreditations from Healthgrades and the Joint Commission.

Montefiore (New York City). Montefiore is one of New York's leading academic health systems, serving nearly three million people across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. Comprising ten hospitals and over 200 outpatient care sites, Montefiore is recognized for its excellence in specialties such as cancer, cardiology and transplantation. The system's partnership with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine drives advanced clinical research, directly enhancing patient care. Montefiore has been consistently ranked among the nation's best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, with high performance in areas like diabetes and endocrinology, cardiology and neurology. The Children's Hospital at Montefiore is also nationally ranked, maintaining top positions in pediatric specialties. Montefiore is a pioneer in innovative treatments, including an outpatient chemotherapy desensitization program and the development of a new pediatric mental health center. Its commitment to health equity is evident in numerous initiatives, earning it accolades such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Health Equality Index designation as a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality."



Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center is among the 6% of hospitals in the country that perform transcatheter aortic valve replacements to receive the American College of Cardiology transcatheter valve certification. MMC’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute is ranked among the top 50 in the nation for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery by U.S. News and World Report for 2024-25. It also holds the largest cardiac surgery program and the only hypertrophic cardiomyopathy center in the state. The team has completed over 10,000 successful catheterizations and angioplasties, performed more than 5,000 TAVR procedures and provided over 1,000 valve procedures annually. MMC has two highly specialized programs, the Atlantic Aortic Center and Cardiovascular Rescue & Recovery, and is actively conducting 65 cardiac research studies.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Mount Sinai Hospital is a 1,134-bed tertiary-care teaching facility that is nationally ranked in 11 specialties. Mount Sinai Hospital is an honor roll member on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 “Best Hospitals” list, and its pediatric center, Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, was recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. It is the only medical center in New York State to earn disease-specific care comprehensive stroke center certification from The Joint Commision. Additionally, it opened the first geriatric emergency department in New York City after receiving a healthcare innovation award from CMS.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). An institution recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospital Honor Roll” list, NYU Langone Hospitals is a premier academic medical center comprising six inpatient facilities, two schools of medicine and a rehabilitation center. It excels in numerous specialties, 13 of which are top-ranked in the nation, including neurology, cardiology, pulmonology, orthopedics, geriatrics and rehabilitation. The hospital system also contains sophisticated IT that integrates and optimizes patient care throughout its network. With more than 1,300 research faculty members and robust support from the National Institutes of Health, NYU Langone’s research efforts are abundant and include leading a consortium dedicated to investigating the long-term effects of Covid-19. Within the walls of NYU Langone, the world’s first successful face and double hand transplant occurred in 2020, in addition to many other pioneering procedures. The hospital’s emphasis on quality and safety is reflected in its numerous accolades, including top marks for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group and Vizient.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City). New York-Presbyterian Hospital is one of the largest and most comprehensive academic medical centers in the nation. It is a leading provider of inpatient, ambulatory and preventative care in all areas of medicine, comprising over 4,000 beds, 10,000 affiliated physicians and 50,000 employees across eight campuses. New York-Presbyterian has over 2 million annual visits, including nearly 22,000 infant deliveries and over 620,000 emergency department visits. U.S. News and World Report named it the No. 1 hospital in New York State in 2024 and has listed it as a “Best Hospital” for 21 consecutive years.

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, offers high-quality care in all medical specialties and a wide range of specialty and subspecialty residency programs, postgraduate training programs and clinical fellowships. Its Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital was the first on Long Island to perform a heart transplant, is the only hospital to provide a full range of heart transplant services and delivers the highest success rates for heart surgery in the nation, according to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. NSUH was among the top 5% of hospitals in the country to be named one of 50 best hospitals in America for cardiac surgery by Healthgrades. Additionally, it was nationally ranked in nine specialties in U.S. News and World Report’s 2024-25 rankings.

Northside Hospital (Atlanta). Northside Hospital, which has served the Atlanta region for over 50 years, has grown into a leading healthcare provider with a network spanning 25 Georgia counties. The hospital excels in newborn deliveries, cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. For the last 15 years, Northside has been recognized as an outstanding blood and marrow transplant program, exceeding the predicted one-year survival outcomes for transplant centers in the nation. The 2,178–bed hospital is a recipient of Healthgrades’ "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" and honored by Newsweek on its “World's Best Hospital,” “Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” and “Greatest Workplaces for Women” lists. Northside also has an extensive cancer care network, offering advanced treatments and screening, including grant-funded services for uninsured women. The hospital is also noted for its pioneering use of minimally invasive robotic surgery, performing over 8,000 procedures annually. With the only dedicated joint replacement surgery center in the country, the hospital is one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Outpatient Joint Replacement” for 2024, according to Healthgrades.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Founded in 1972, Northwestern Memorial is committed to putting patients first. In partnership with the Chicago-based Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, the hospital provides patients access to advanced clinical trials and an environment of over 1,900 world-class physicians. In addition to achieving status as the only hospital in Illinois placed on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 13 consecutive years, Northwestern Memorial has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the Disability Equality Index. The hospital is one of the first to provide private rooms to all patients and its campus provides spaces for community health programming such as educational seminars and wellness classes.

Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider with a history dating back to 1911. As the only level II trauma center between Baton Rouge and the Texas border, it serves as a critical care hub for the region. The medical center is recognized as a center of excellence in several specialties, including breast imaging, neurology, cancer and orthopedics, and holds advanced certifications in stroke care and bariatric surgery. Ochsner Lafayette General is also known for its pioneering use of advanced medical technologies, such as the da Vinci robotic system and Cyberknife stereotactic radiosurgery. The hospital's commitment to maternal and neonatal care is evident through its level III NICU and multiple designations, including gold safe sleep certification. Notably, the hospital earned accolades from U.S. News & World Report as the No. 4 hospital in Louisiana for 2024-25 and received high performance ratings in seven procedures and conditions. Additionally, Ochsner Lafayette General is heavily invested in medical education, launching innovative training programs to address workforce challenges and ensure the development of future healthcare professionals.

Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans. Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans serves as a comprehensive healthcare hub for the Gulf South region, providing evidence-based medicine, innovative research and patient-centered care. The hospital features eight centers of excellence, including a heart and vascular institute and the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute. Ochsner Medical Center has been named the best hospital in Louisiana for 12 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, Ochsner Children's Hospital is ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the U.S. The hospital’s commitment to quality is further evidenced by its "A" safety grade from The Leapfrog Group and its recognition as a center of excellence in robotic surgery. Recent innovations include the use of the da Vinci 5 robotic system and advancements in digital health, advanced analytics and personalized medicine.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). As the developer of the first mobile coronary care unit and executor of the first minimally invasive robotic heart bypass surgery, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has a history of groundbreaking achievements. The medical center continues to champion new methods and technologies, serving as a top 10 system in the U.S. for numerous clinical trials. One such surgical technique developed at the medical center delivers gene therapy in the brains of patients with neurological disorders. The institution has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America's Best Large Employers” and consistently ranks in the U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Hospitals" list. OSU Wexner and its seven hospitals’ broad range of clinical prowesses in cancer, heart, neurology, diabetes, musculoskeletal, digestive diseases and critical care attract patients from around the world. In addition to its 1,404 staffed beds, the medical center plans to open a 24-floor hospital outfitted with 20 private rooms and state-of-the-art facilities in 2026.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health was established in 1918 during a flu pandemic as a single hospital. It has since grown into an award-winning network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers. It is a nonprofit health system that hosts the only pediatric and adult level I trauma program in Central Florida and the only state-accredited level II adult trauma center in Pinellas County. Orlando Health also houses the nation’s largest neonatal intensive care unit within one building and is the only system in the Southeast region to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida. Orlando Health cared for 197,000 inpatients and 6.6 million outpatients in 2023, and provided nearly $1.3 billion in total impact to the communities it serves through charity care and community benefit programs. Five of its hospitals received “A” grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group in 2024.

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is a nonprofit healthcare system that has been serving the Bellevue community since 1960. It hosts a 349-bed hospital and a growing network of primary care, urgent care and specialty care clinics across the region. Overlake and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System signed an affiliation agreement in 2024, making Overlake and its network of clinics the flagship for MultiCare’s new North Sound Region. Also in 2024, Overlake became the first hospital in the Pacific Northwest region to successfully treat patients for atrial fibrillation using a minimally invasive treatment technique. It has implemented various AI initiatives such as a tool that combines conversational, ambient and generative AI to streamline clinical documentation processes. Overlake has been named a “Best Hospital” by U.S. News and World Report and recognized for six specialties by Healthgrades.

Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center. Overland Park Regional Medical Center is a 343-bed facility featuring four medical office buildings, two pharmacies and more than 100 physician offices. The facility contains a level II trauma center and an accredited stroke and chest pain center. Supported by 600 physicians and 2,000 staff members, the hospital excels in orthopedics, neurosurgery and robotics-assisted surgeries.The medical center offers the only robotic–assisted cardiac catheterization lab in Kansas and its Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute is a leader in advanced cardiac electrophysiology. Overland Park has been praised for its exceptional care, receiving the “America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award,” “Coronary Intervention Excellence Award” and “Critical Care Excellence Award” from Healthgrades in 2024. Recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for maternity care, Overland Park has the region’s only maternal fetal health center and a level III neonatal intensive care unit.

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health system, is a 513-bed hospital. Its Atlantic Neuroscience Institute is a national leader in spine and neuroscience care, positioned at the forefront of research, clinical trials and use of vaccines to treat brain tumors. Overlook is nationally recognized for neurosurgery and stroke care and was named the first comprehensive stroke center in the state. The center hosts a neuroscience intensive care unit, level IV comprehensive Epilepsy Center and the state’s only helipad dedicated to emergency stroke and neurosurgical patient transport. Overlook’s Union Campus, a multispecialty medical complex, offers a range of outpatient services including an ambulatory surgery center, laboratory services, primary care and a nationally recognized satellite emergency department. Overlook has been named one of America’s 50 best hospitals by Heathgrades for five consecutive years and one of the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek for six consecutive years.

Parkwest Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.). Parkwest Medical Center, part of Covenant Health, is a 337-bed hospital recognized for its comprehensive medical services and innovative procedures. The hospital is acclaimed for its orthopedic and cardiac care, performing more joint replacement procedures than any other hospital in the region. Parkwest is a Blue Distinction Center+ for knee and hip replacements and offers an advanced care at home program, which provides hospital-level care in patients' homes. The hospital's commitment to innovation is exemplified by its use of mixed-reality 3D hologram technology for shoulder arthroplasty, a first in Tennessee.

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center (Springfield, Ore.). PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center is a vital healthcare hub for its community and beyond. It is a designated comprehensive stroke center and is recognized for superior heart and orthopedic care. The hospital's commitment to employee wellness has earned it top rankings for healthiness and workplace quality. Recent innovations include Oregon's first transcatheter valve center designation and the launch of the Oregon Institute for Nursing Excellence. Additionally, PeaceHealth's investment in a new inpatient rehabilitation facility and extensive community support through philanthropic efforts underscore its dedication to comprehensive and community-focused healthcare.

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham, Wash.). PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center was the first hospital founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in 1891 and has provided care throughout Northwest Washington for over 130 years. PeaceHealth St. Joseph and its associated clinics are the largest employer in Whatcom County and invest over $1 million in its workforce each day. It is a level II trauma center with over 3,300 employees and 875 medical staff, and operates as the Bellingham area’s sole community hospital. In conjunction with 25 primary and specialty clinics, PeaceHealth St. Joseph serves more than 400,000 patients annually throughout the rural Northwest Washington region. PeaceHealth St. Joseph offers comprehensive specialty care and centers of excellence in cardiovascular, cancer, spine and joint replacements, and it has received eight consecutive “A” ratings from The Leapfrog Group for overall quality and safety.

Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital. Portsmouth Regional Hospital, a 234-bed acute care facility, serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. It is the only American College of Surgeons-verified level II trauma center in the region and offers 24/7 neurosurgical and stroke clot retrieval programs. The hospital is part of HCA Healthcare’s capital division and provides comprehensive services, including heart and vascular care, oncology, extensive diagnostic imaging and behavioral health services. Recognized for its excellence, Portsmouth Regional Hospital has received the "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" award in 2023 and the "America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery" award in 2024 from Healthgrades. The facility also includes the region’s only neurosurgery program and multispecialty neuroscience assessment clinic. Additionally, it boasts a primary stroke center accreditation and a chest pain center.



The Queen’s Medical Center (Honolulu). The Queen’s Medical Center is a nonprofit hospital that has been providing care for the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Basin for 162 years. As the flagship hospital of The Queen’s Health System and the largest private hospital in Hawaii, QMC serves as the major tertiary and quaternary referral center for a range of specialties and provides the only organ transplantation program in the state. It hosts the busiest emergency department in Hawaii, which operates as the only level I trauma center and cares for nearly 70,000 patients annually. QMC began an emergency department expansion in May 2023 that will more than double the number of rooms, upgrade the trauma center to accommodate new medical technology and expand behavioral health services. It is the primary teaching hospital for most residency programs at the University of Hawai´i John A. Burns School of Medicine, and it also invests in scholarship and training programs at community colleges, undergraduate and graduate schools. QMC has been recognized as the No. 1 Hospital in Hawaii by U.S. News and World Report for 11 consecutive years and was rated as high performing for eight specialties.

Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.). Reading Hospital is the flagship acute care hospital of Tower Health, boasting 697 licensed beds. Renowned for its clinical excellence, it houses top-tier specialty centers such as Reading HealthPlex, McGlinn Cancer Institute, and Miller Regional Heart Center. With over 3,000 babies delivered and nearly 110,000 emergency visits in fiscal year 2023, it excels in patient care. The hospital's partnership with Drexel University College of Medicine addresses the national physician shortage, and its robust residency and fellowship programs are training the next generation of healthcare professionals. Reading Hospital's street medicine program and employee-focused initiatives highlight its community commitment and innovative spirit. Its numerous Healthgrades awards include "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" for 2022-24 and recognitions for stroke care, outpatient orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, neuroscience and more in 2024.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and The Bristol-Myers-Squibb Children’s Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital are leading healthcare institutions affiliated with Rutgers University. RWJUH, a 628-bed facility, excels in various specialties, including cardiovascular medicine, cancer care and neuroscience. BMSCH is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in orthopedics and urology, and is ranked the No. 2 children's hospital in the state for 2024-25. It offers specialized pediatric care and houses one of New Jersey's only extracorporeal membrane oxygenation programs in its level 3 NICU and PICU. RWJUH is also a major academic center with cutting-edge facilities, such as its advanced comprehensive stroke center and the state’s first cardiac amyloid and cardiomyopathy center. The hospital has been recognized for its commitment to health equity and community outreach, targeting diverse populations with specific healthcare needs. Ongoing expansions, including new operating rooms and a state-of-the-art cancer center, underscore RWJUH’s commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush University Medical Center is an academic medical center that includes a 671-bed hospital and the 61-bed Johnston R. Bowman Health Center. A hub for research, Rush serves as a site for hundreds of projects centered on testing the safety and effectiveness of new medical technologies and therapies. Its emphasis on education is evident through its offering of over 70 highly selective residence and fellowship programs. U.S. News & World Report has ranked 11 specialties at Rush among the best in the nation, with the medical center named as one of 22 hospitals on the “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” for the fifth year in a row. It is also a designated center of excellence for its programs in pancreatic cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease and Tourette syndrome. In addition, the medical center’s BMO Institute for Health Equity aims to eliminate health disparities and improve outcomes for underserved communities in Chicago through programs such as West Side United and Rush’s Anchor Mission Strategy.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System began as the county’s first community-owned hospital at 32 beds and has grown into one of the largest public health systems in Florida with 1,075 total beds. It comprises over 10,000 staff members, 2,500 providers, 850 hospital volunteers. The system provided care via more than 1.7 million patient visits in 2023. It hosts two full-service hospitals and a regional trauma center across two counties, including a comprehensive cancer center, behavioral health hospital, inpatient rehabilitation facility and a network of outpatient diagnostic and treatment services. SMH operates as the only trauma center in the county and serves as a regional referral center for advanced care. It has received consecutive “A” grades for patient safety from Leapfrog since 2016 and is the only hospital in Florida to have consistently earned a 5-star rating from the CMS. SMH will celebrate 100 years of caring for its community in 2025.

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego). As home to San Diego’s largest emergency and trauma center, Sharp Memorial Hospital facilitates over 21,000 surgeries, 99,000 emergency department visits and 240,000 outpatient visits annually. The hospital stands out for its exceptional services in physical rehabilitation, robotic surgery, and cardiovascular, orthopedic and neurological care. Its commitment to a patient-centered approach is featured in the hospital’s private rooms, its Arts for Healing program and its integrative medicine offerings. Among Sharp Memorial’s accolades are multiple awards from Newsweek, Healthgrades and the American Heart Association. The kidney and pancreas transplant program is one of 33 transplant centers in the U.S. to be recognized as a Donor Care Network center of excellence. Recent developments in the hospital include the introduction of the da Vinci 5 surgical robot system, recognition as a LGBTQ+ healthcare equality leader from the Human Rights Campaign, and a collaboration with La Jolla, Calif.-based West Health to build a comprehensive geriatric care model that encompasses the entire healthcare continuum.

Stanford Hospital (Stanford, Calif.). Opened in 2019, Stanford Hospital has 368 private rooms equipped with technology to enhance patient experiences and overall healing. The hospital offers a first-rate experience to patients and their families, providing them access to the Stanford Health library, a dedicated family resource center, four acres of garden space and an interfaith chapel. On the second floor of the hospital resides its interventional platform, featuring two hybrid and 20 standard operating rooms, eight MRIs, three CTs and one intraoperative MRI. The Marc and Laura Andreessen Adult Emergency Department, the only level I trauma center between San Jose and San Francisco, contains 66 private bays and four private rooms and its adjacent parking facility can convert to a triage center in the event of a large-scale emergency.

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood, Colo.). Swedish Medical Center, founded in 1905, cares for more than 200,000 patients annually. It holds 504 beds and supports over 2,000 employees, 5,000 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. In the hospital resides the area’s only designated level I trauma center that contains a dedicated burn and reconstructive unit. Certified by the Joint Commission as a comprehensive stroke center, the medical center stands as the Rocky Mountain area’s referral stroke center. A recipient of Healthgrades' “America’s 100 Best Hospitals” award, the hospital’s cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, stroke, prostate surgery and surgical care programs have been identified as some of the best in the nation. Swedish also houses the Swedish Medical Surgical Robotics Institute, enabling surgeons to employ robotic surgery in a wide array of medical specialties to expedite patient healing and optimize outcomes.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital is a leading 981-bed academic health system affiliated with the University of South Florida. Consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's best hospitals, TGH excels in organ transplants, neurosurgery, heart care and cancer care. In 2023, it set records for liver and kidney transplants. TGH's commitment to community health is evident in its numerous free wellness programs and the development of the Tampa Medical and Research District, expected to generate significant economic impact and job growth. Recognized by Newsweek and Forbes for excellence and innovation, TGH is a model of cutting-edge healthcare and community engagement.

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia). Temple University Hospital is an academic medical center dedicated to caring for its underserved community with compassion and innovation. With a focus on health equity, the hospital provides extensive community benefits, including free screenings, financial assistance and housing support. It has been recognized for its excellence by Healthgrades, Fortune and the Lown Institute, and is noted for its exceptional charity care and patient safety. The hospital recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its first heart transplant and is actively involved in new groundbreaking clinical trials and innovative programs such as the Trauma-Informed Oncology Evaluation Clinic.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth is a premier healthcare provider with 851 licensed beds, serving North Texas as a level I trauma center and comprehensive stroke center. The hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its advanced certifications in cardiac care, stroke care and brain tumor treatment, making it one of the most highly recognized institutions in the region. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 6 in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2024-2025. Known for its exceptional maternity care, the hospital has been voted the "Best Place to Have a Baby" by readers of Fort Worth Child magazine 20 times. Additionally, Texas Health Fort Worth has introduced innovative programs such as the Texas Health Care at Home initiative and the use of the da Vinci 5 surgical system for advanced robotic-assisted surgeries.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas is a leading healthcare provider with 875 licensed beds. Known for its advanced care in heart health, oncology, neurosurgery and women’s health, the hospital also boasts a renowned level III neonatal intensive care unit. It is designated as both a level I trauma center and a comprehensive stroke center, underscoring its commitment to delivering critical care. The hospital has received numerous accolades, including being No. 4 on the U.S. News & World Report's list of best hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2024-25. The hospital is also one of only 14 sites globally to acquire the cutting-edge da Vinci 5 surgical system, enhancing its capabilities in robotic-assisted surgery. Additionally, the hospital’s Hyperbaric Medicine Center was recently reaccredited as a level one facility with distinction by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society.

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville). TriStar Centennial Medical Center is a comprehensive 741-bed facility dedicated to the care and improvement of human life. With 33,828 patient admissions and 95,485 annual emergency room visits, the hospital offers a wide range of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology and behavioral health. TriStar Centennial is recognized for its excellence by numerous organizations, holding accreditations and awards from the Commission on Cancer, the American Heart Association and The Joint Commission, among others. The hospital is home to specialized centers such as the TriStar Centennial Heart & Vascular Center, TriStar Centennial Women's Hospital and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. With advanced technology and a dedicated team of over 3,000 employees, the hospital provides exemplary care to the Nashville community and beyond.



UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis offers primary care for all ages and specialty care in 150 fields. The facility serves a 65,000-square-mile area that includes 33 counties and 6 million residents across Northern and Central California. UC Davis Medical Center's 656-bed acute-care teaching hospital maintains an annual budget of roughly $1.7 billion. The system admits approximately 30,000 patients per year and handles more than 900,000 visits, and its emergency department sees more than 200 patients per day on average. The system has been ranked the best hospital in Sacramento and the eighth best hospital in California by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. It is ranked in the top 50 hospitals nationwide for cancer, cardiology, diabetes, ENT, geriatrics, neurosurgery, orthopedics and pulmonology. It was also recognized as one of America's top 100 hospitals by Healthgrades and was named to Newsweek’s 2024 Best Maternity Hospitals for the fifth year in a row.

UC Irvine Health (Orange, Calif.). Home to the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, UCI Health offers top-tier care for complex conditions. Its flagship, UCI Medical Center, includes the county’s only level I trauma center, level II pediatric trauma center, and a regional burn center. Leading over 400 clinical trials, UCI Health provides patients with access to novel therapies. It has earned top rankings, including being named one of America’s best hospitals in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report and a world’s best hospitals by Newsweek for 2024. UCI Health recently opened the nation’s first all-electric central utilities plant and enrolled participants in a new expanded access protocol for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The upcoming Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center on the Irvine campus will triple its cancer care capacity.

UC San Diego Health (La Jolla). UC San Diego Health is recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, with its La Jolla and Hillcrest hospitals repeatedly ranking No. 1 in the region and state by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital is celebrated for its excellence in 11 medical and surgical specialties and has earned "A’s” for safety from The Leapfrog Group, highlighting its commitment to patient well-being. With over 1,500 physicians and scientists on staff, UC San Diego Health continues to provide cutting-edge treatments and comprehensive care. Notably, it was the first hospital in the nation to be designated a center of excellence in medication-use safety and pharmacy practice by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. UC San Diego Health sets the standard for medical excellence and innovation, consistently advancing healthcare quality and safety.

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, originally founded as UCLA Medical Center in 1955, reopened in a state-of-the-art 10-story facility in 2008. The hospital features leading-edge surgical suites, a maternity center, a level I trauma center and specialized intensive care units. Seeing over 50,000 emergency room patients annually, it appears on the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" and is ranked as the No. 1 hospital in its state and city by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. For over 30 consecutive years, UCLA Medical Center has been listed among the top 20 hospitals by U.S. News. The 520-bed facility includes UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA, with each floor dedicated to specific medical specialties. Known for its nursing excellence and leadership in organ transplantation, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center continues to set the standard for healthcare quality and innovation.

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). UCSF Medical Center is a premier 600-bed academic medical center with campuses at Parnassus, Mount Zion and Mission Bay. Known for its excellence in patient care, it serves as both a tertiary and quaternary referral center and a community hospital. UCSF Medical Center was ranked No. 12 in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" and was top-ranked in the San Francisco Metro Area for 2024-25. The center's expansive network includes extensive research and administrative services spread throughout San Francisco, enhancing its ability to deliver cutting-edge treatments and comprehensive care. Faculty at UCSF Medical Center are integral in treating patients and training the next generation of healthcare professionals, ensuring high standards of medical excellence and innovation.

UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health University Medical Center is a leading healthcare institution recognized for its excellence in patient care, research and education. As the region's only level I trauma center and the first National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Virginia, it plays a pivotal role in delivering advanced medical care. The medical center is also home to the only comprehensive transplant center in the state and one of the largest comprehensive orthopedics centers in the country. UVA Health has earned numerous accolades, including being ranked as the No. 1 children's hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and being named to Forbes' 2023 and 2024 "Best Employers for Diversity" list. The hospital is also recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a leader in LGBTQIA+ healthcare equality. Recently, UVA Health broke ground on the UVA Paul & Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, a state-of-the-art research facility aimed at advancing cellular, gene and immunotherapy.

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.). UMass Memorial Medical Center is a leading nonprofit academic medical center with three campuses, 781 beds and the only children’s hospital in Central Massachusetts. As the region’s sole level I trauma center, UMMMC operates Life Flight, the only emergency helicopter service in the region, with over 20,000 patient flights. The center excels in cutting-edge medical technology and specialist services, including an internationally recognized NICU and a comprehensive transplantation program. UMMMC, partnering with UMass Chan Medical School, conducts over 400 clinical trials, ensuring access to new treatments. The hospital's excellence has been recognized with awards such as "America’s Best Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report and "America’s Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek. UMMMC’s innovative Hospital at Home program, which has served over 2,000 patients, now includes postpartum care, enhancing recovery at home. An upcoming project will further expand the hospital’s capabilities by converting a former rehabilitation center into an inpatient facility.

University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City). University of Kansas Medical Center has over 1,500 faculty members, over 25 research institutes and centers, and 21 accredited residency programs. The system had 5,460 full-time employees, 46 buildings and $102,986,873 in funding for fiscal year 2023. The medical center is home to The University of Kansas Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, as well as a National Institutes of Health-designated Alzheimer's disease research center. It is also one of 60 institutions in the national Clinical and Translational Science Award consortium, where researchers are working to speed up basic-science discoveries into cures and treatments.

University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington). The University of Vermont Medical Center, serving the Burlington region since 1879, is dedicated to providing the highest quality care with compassion and cutting-edge, research-based therapies. Recognized nationally, the center boasts expert physicians and healthcare professionals who are also dedicated researchers and educators. Partnered with The Robert Larner, MD College of Medicine and the UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the center focuses on improving regional health through innovation and discovery. As a level I trauma center and home to the University of Vermont Children's Hospital, the UVM Medical Center serves over 1 million people in Vermont and northern New York. The center is committed to environmental sustainability, partnering with local farmers to provide healthy food and striving to reduce its carbon footprint. The integrated system of care enhances access to local healthcare and fosters a patient-centered approach to improving health outcomes.

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). The University of Washington Medical Center is a leading academic medical center with 810 beds, consistently ranked the No. 1 hospital in Washington state by U.S. News & World Report. It specializes in areas such as cancer care, cardiac care and organ transplantation. Recently, the UW Medicine's Center for Behavioral Health and Learning opened, addressing the significant gap in behavioral health services in Washington. The center, supported by $244 million in state funding, combines inpatient care with training programs for future healthcare professionals.

VHC Health (Arlington, Va.). VHC Health is dedicated to improving patient care and accessibility through continuous innovation and expansion. VHC Health opened a new seven-story outpatient pavilion, which integrates advanced technology to enhance the healthcare experience. The pavilion includes the 26,000 square foot Charlotte Stump Benjamin Center for Women’s Health, providing specialized care for women in a convenient and comfortable setting. VHC Health has expanded its reach with new sites in Kingstowne, Vienna and West Springfield, and relocated practices to the outpatient pavilion and West Alexandria. The hospital is also planning a new facility with 96 inpatient beds for behavioral health and 50 for medical rehabilitation. VHC Health was one of the first hospitals in the nation to utilize EKOS+ for treating large pulmonary emboli and to pioneer the renal denervation procedure for high blood pressure. Recognized for its excellence, VHC Health has received numerous awards, including being the N0. 6 hospital Virginia and No. 4 in Washington, D.C. by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The hospital also earned the CHIME "Most Wired" recognition for 2023.



The Valley Hospital (Paramus, N.J.). The Valley Hospital is designed to enhance patient, family and caregiver experiences through advanced technology. Features include single-patient rooms with 75-inch monitors for displaying patient details, an expanded emergency department, and an intraoperative MRI suite. The hospital’s innovative design has earned national recognition, including Healthgrades' "America's 100 Best Hospitals" award for 2024 and an “A” patient safety grade from The Leapfrog Group. The facility’s sustainable features, such as green roofs and a cogeneration plant, highlight its commitment to environmental stewardship. The Valley Hospital’s use of advanced technology, like AI-assisted video monitoring and real-time location system tracking, improves patient safety and care efficiency. Additionally, it has been named one of the world's best hospitals by Newsweek and recognized as one of the nation’s "Most Wired" hospitals for 23 consecutive years by CHIME.

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle). Virginia Mason Medical Center is consistently named a top hospital by Healthgrades and U.S. News & World Report. The hospital is renowned for its innovative use of the Virginia Mason Production System, a management system that facilitates continuous improvements to hospital processes to optimize patient care. Its specialty programs, such as robotic bariatric surgery and cardiac care, are nationally recognized for excellence. Having completed over 3,000 kidney and pancreas transplants since 1972, Virginia Mason was the first in the Pacific Northwest to be designated as a Donor Care Network center of excellence by the National Kidney Registry. The hospital’s cochlear implant program was one of the earliest programs to offer an MRI-compatible implant. Recent initiatives include the launch of a peer ambassador program to support staff mental health and a partnership with the Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine to address a shortage of diverse healthcare providers and provide more inclusive care. Additionally, Virginia Mason has entered a strategic alliance with Optum Washington to improve value-based care across the region.

WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital. WellSpan York Hospital is a 593-bed facility renowned for its level 1 regional resource trauma center, serving over 520,000 residents. As one of only three level 1 trauma centers in south-central Pennsylvania, it offers round-the-clock care for all types of trauma. WellSpan York Hospital is also a nationally recognized teaching hospital, featuring nine residency programs and six allied health schools. Recently, it earned an "A" safety grade from Leapfrog and was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for healthcare equality.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital. Established in 1826, Yale New Haven Hospital is a premier 1,541-bed teaching hospital affiliated with the Yale School of Medicine. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the nation's best, the hospital has achieved significant medical firsts, including the first use of chemotherapy and the first kidney transplant in Connecticut. The hospital's integration with the Hospital of Saint Raphael and its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center highlight its commitment to excellence. The hospital's notable awards include being recognized as a LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer and earning the Foster G. McGaw prize for community service.