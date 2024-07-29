10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2024

Minnesota is the best state for healthcare when it comes to affordability and quality and Mississippi is the worst, according to WalletHub's 2024 ranking published July 29.

For the annual ranking, the financial services company compared all 50 states across 44 measures related to cost, access and outcomes. Metrics included the cost of a medical visit, average community hospital expenses per inpatient day, life expectancy and hospital beds per capita. A full breakdown of the methodology can be found here.

Here are the 10 best and worst states for healthcare in 2024, per the ranking:

Best

Minnesota



Rhode Island



South Dakota



Iowa



New Hampshire



Massachusetts



Utah



Vermont



Maine



Colorado

Worst

Mississippi



Alabama



West Virginia



Georgia



Oklahoma



Alaska



Texas



Arkansas



Louisiana



Florida

Four more notes: