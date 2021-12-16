Intermountain, SCL Health ink definitive agreement to merge

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health signed a definitive agreement to merge, the organizations said Dec. 15.

The two organizations inked a letter of intent to combine in September.

Under the proposed deal, which still needs regulatory approvals, the combined system would operate 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states. The combined entity would also have more than 58,000 employees and provide health insurance to about 1 million people.

If the deal is approved, Intermountain President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, will serve as president and CEO of the merged system. SCL President and CEO Lydia Jumonville would remain in her role during the integration process and serve as a board member of the merged organization.

The combined entity's headquarters would be in Salt Lake City and would be called Intermountain Healthcare. However, SCL Health's Catholic hospitals would retain their names.

Intermountain and SCL Health said they anticipate the deal to be finalized April 1, 2022.