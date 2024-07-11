Chicago health system names CEO

Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, was selected as the new CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics at UIC, or UI Health, based in Chicago.

Dr. Rosenblatt will take the helm permanently on July 12, according to a news release from the health system. He has served in the role on an interim basis since Sept. 16, 2023, and succeeds Michael Zenn.

Mr. Zenn stepped down as CEO last year and moved into the new role of senior advisor for enterprise strategic initiatives within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs.

Dr. Rosenblatt will continue as the G. Stephen Irwin Dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago. He is also professor and physician surgeon in the UIC Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, professor of pharmacology in the College of Medicine and associate vice chancellor for physician affairs within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs.