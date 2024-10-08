Cone Health taps VP of operations for 3 hospitals

Walidah Karim-Rhoades, DNP, RN, has been appointed vice president of operations for Cone Health's Greensboro, N.C., market, which includes Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital.

Ms. Karim-Rhoades has been a driving force behind significant growth, provider partnerships and employee engagement scores during her time as the executive director for primary care and women's health for Cone Health Medical Group.

Before that, she was director of the Cone Health Center for Women's Healthcare, where she co-led the development of the Cone Health MedCenter for Women.

Ms. Karim-Rhoades first joined Cone Health in 2008 as a certified nurse midwife. She has a doctor of nursing practice degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and master's and bachelor's degrees in nursing from the University of Arizona in Tucson.