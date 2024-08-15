HCA hospital taps COO

Patrick McVey, BSN, RN, has been appointed COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

Mr. McVey has an HCA Healthcare background, most recently serving as regional vice president of its North Florida and South Atlantic divisions, according to an Aug. 14 LinkedIn post from the 309-bed hospital.

As COO, Mr. McVey will focus on "enhancing efficiency and the quality of patient care," according to the post. His areas of expertise include overseeing behavioral health, transfer center operations and patient logistics.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has made several executive leadership moves at its hospitals in August, including COO appointments at two other Florida hospitals.