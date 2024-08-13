8 HCA executive moves in August

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, with 184 hospitals, has made several executive leadership changes recently.

The following moves have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 1:

1. Mari Elliott was appointed COO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

2. David Solomon was named CFO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center.

3. Stephanie Tijerina was tapped as COO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

4. Tyler Rhoden was appointed COO of TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn.

5. Justin Inglett was tapped as CFO of Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Ga.

6. Josh Gill was named COO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center.

7. Matt Hasbrouck was named CEO of St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

8. Jesse Roque, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.