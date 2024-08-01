HCA California hospital names chief nursing officer

Effective Aug. 5, Jesse Roque, MSN, will step into the chief nursing officer role at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Roque most recently served as chief nursing officer at West Hills (Calif.) Hospital and Medical Center, a position he began in 2022. Under his leadership at West Hills, hospital-acquired infections fell by 33% and nurse vacancies by 21%, according to an Aug. 1 news release sent to Becker's.

Los Angeles-based UCLA Health acquired West Hills Hospital and Medical Center from HCA in March, with Mr. Roque assisting through the transition period.

Riverside Community Hospital is a 517-bed acute care hospital.