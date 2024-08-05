CEO departs 1 HCA hospital for another

Matt Hasbrouck, CEO of Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga., has accepted a new role as CEO of St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to a hospital post on LinkedIn. Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"Matt has been an inspirational leader here at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and a dedicated member of our community," the post said. "His vision, dedication and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on our organization. Under his leadership, we have achieved remarkable milestones, improved patient care, and fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation."

Mr. Hasbrouck became CEO of Memorial Health Meadows in 2021. Before then, he served as COO of Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., according to his LinkedIn profile.