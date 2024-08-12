HCA Florida hospital taps new COO

Stephanie Tijerina has been tapped as COO of St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Northside Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Tijerina had served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital since July 2021, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

"Stephanie's enthusiasm and strong record of success in hospital and physician practice operations, strategic planning and quality will support our ongoing focus of bringing the latest technology and high quality healthcare services to the community," Philip Marchesini, CEO of Northside Hospital, said in the release.