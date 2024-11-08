WVU Medicine names hospital COO

Duke Rupert has been appointed COO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., effective Oct. 28.

With nearly three decades of healthcare experience, Mr. Rupert most recently served as COO of hospital operations at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, according to a Nov. 7 news release from WVU Medicine.

In the new role, Mr. Rupert oversees ancillary and support areas, including the Ohio Valley Health Care, a skilled nursing facility in Parkersburg, and is responsible for developing and executing operational strategies.

Camden Clark Medical Center is a 302-bed acute care facility.