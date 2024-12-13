AdventHealth CEO to retire

President and CEO Terry Shaw will retire in July 2025 after a 40-year tenure at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

In a video message shared with AdventHealth team members Dec. 13, Mr. Shaw attributed his decision to his desire to create the opportunity for the next generation of leaders to guide AdventHealth forward.

AdventHealth Board Chair Gary Thurber said in a news release, "We will be forever grateful for Terry’s leadership as CEO for the past eight years, including his prior 30-plus years of leadership across mission, strategy, operations, clinical and finance. His wisdom, guidance and steadfast commitment to our shared vision have been invaluable. Together, we strengthened the foundation of AdventHealth, ensuring that its mission will endure for generations to come."

Mr. Shaw became president and CEO of AdventHealth in 2016, after serving as the organization's executive vice president, CFO and COO.

During his tenure, the organization unified under one brand and created a 10-year strategic plan, dubbed "Vision 2030."

The release noted additional accomplishments under his leadership, including the establishment of what Mr. Shaw called, "a cutting-edge technology system" to meet patient and community needs, in a video to the system's nearly 100,000 employees. He also said that AdventHealth "established the consumer experience as a cornerstone of the [organization's] strategy" and reaffirmed the system's commitment to caring for the AdventHealth team.

AdventHealth, a system with 51 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites across nine states, will select an internal successor in April 2025, according to the release. Mr. Shaw will continue to play an active role on the organization's board.





