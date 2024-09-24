UnitedHealthcare division CIO departs

Siva Balu, UnitedHealthcare's former CIO and senior vice president, has departed the company to assume a new position at a health insurance agency jointly owned by various health systems.

Mr. Balu has joined Quartz Health Solutions as its new senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The company is jointly owned by Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health; La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System; West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health; and Madison, Wis.-based UW Health.

Mr. Balu had been with UnitedHealthcare since January 2022, according to his LinkedIn.