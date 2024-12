Rhee Perry, BSN, RN, has been appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, effective Jan. 6.

Mr. Perry brings more than 15 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Dec. 17 news release from Lifepoint.

He previously served as COO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., also part of Lifepoint, the release said.