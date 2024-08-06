Orlando Health hospital taps new CFO

Todd Radosevich has been tapped as assistant vice president of Orlando Health West Region and CFO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

In his new role, Mr. Radosevich will monitor daily operating expenses, provide financial expertise and develop key performance indicators for Bayfront Hospital, according to an Aug. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Radosevich served in multiple roles at Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health. He served as vice president of finance, regional director of payer strategies for Florida and Georgia, and executive director of revenue management and finance.