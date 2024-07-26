MetroHealth names acting CEO

Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, has been named MetroHealth's acting president and CEO while Airica Steed, EdD, RN, is on medical leave.

Dr. Alexander-Rager has been with the Cleveland-based system for nearly 30 years, most recently serving as interim executive vice president, chief physician executive and clinical officer, according to a July 26 news release.

Dr. Steed's temporary leave was announced in an internal email from the system July 23. A system spokesperson told Becker's Dr. Steed is taking a "medical leave for a short time," but a return date was not specified.

Dr. Steed became president and CEO in 2022, succeeding Akram Boutros, MD.