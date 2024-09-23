CommonSpirit hospital in Iowa taps president

Kristen Blum was named president of CHI Health Mercy-Council Bluffs (Iowa), according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Blum will begin her new role on Sept. 29, bringing more than 10 years of experience with the hospital's parent company, Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health, according to the release.

During her time at CHI Health, Ms. Blum most recently oversaw inpatient and outpatient telehealth services at more than 20 hospital and clinic locations, according to the release. She also played a key role in the launch of the CHI Health Transfer Center.

CHI Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.