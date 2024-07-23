UHS system appoints new CFO

Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, has appointed Harvey Torres CFO, according to a July 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Torres served as CFO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo, Texas, according to a Facebook post.

He also served on the Texas Department of Health Mentorship program and the Texas Association of University and College Auditors, the release said.

Northwest Texas Healthcare is a 495-bed facility with more than 2,000 employees.