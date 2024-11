Greg Cook has been named CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., effective Nov. 25.

He has served as CEO of Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah, since 2018, according to a Nov. 4 news release from Community Medical Center.

With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Cook was previously CFO at Castleview Hospital before becoming its CEO.

Both hospitals are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.