Shamiq Syed has been appointed CFO of Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health System, according to Mr. Syed's LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Syed helped with turnaround and restructuring at New York City-based Ankura Consulting Group.

He also previously worked in turnaround and restructuring at AlixPartners, also of New York City, a management consulting company, according to his LinkedIn page.