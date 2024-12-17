West Virginia system taps interim chief human resources officer

Kristin Kuchno -

Molly Frick has been named interim chief human resources officer for Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network, effective Jan. 2.

Ms. Frick will succeed Susan Beth Robinson, who is retiring after six years in the role, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the health system.

With more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Frick for a decade has served as director of human resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she led recruitment, leadership training and employee engagement efforts.

Marshall Health is a four-hospital, academic health system. 

