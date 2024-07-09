CHI Health taps Nebraska hospital president

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health has tapped Dennis Bierle president of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, effective immediately.

Mr. Bierle will succeed Julie Goebel, who has served as interim president since February 2023, according to a July 8 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Bierle served as vice president of ambulatory services and primary care at Children's Hospital in Omaha. He also served as COO for Nebraska Medicine and UNMC Physicians in Omaha.

CHI Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.