Integris Health taps new CIO from Mercy

Oklahoma City-based Integris Health has named Dan Magoc its new CIO.

Mr. Magoc, who starts at the 16-hospital system Nov. 18, has spent the previous 16 years at Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, most recently as vice president of business transformation.

"Magoc is a proven, results-oriented information technology executive leader," Integris Health said in a November statement. "He brings extensive experience in IT strategy and technology roadmaps, as well as expertise in technical infrastructure, enterprise architecture, integration and project management."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Magoc served in IT leadership for Anheuser-Busch. His predecessor at Integris Health, Bill Hudson, went to work in the healthcare artificial intelligence startup world.