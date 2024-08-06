Former Centura chief strategy officer heads to Baystate

Dean Sanpei was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

Mr. Sanpei brings two decades of experience to the role, according to an Aug. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as chief strategy officer at Centennial, Colo-based Centura Health, a joint venture Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health shared with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. In 2023, CommonSpirit and AdventHealth ended their partnership, and 20 Centura hospitals folded into CommonSpirit.

Before joining Centura, Mr. Sanpei worked in strategy for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. He also served as a member of the Utah House of Representatives from 2010 to 2017.

Baystate Health is a five-hospital system with about 13,000 employees.