Centura Health folds into CommonSpirit

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is folding into CommonSpirit Health, with the Chicago-based system now managing 20 of its hospitals with plans to retire the Centura brand.

CommonSpirit is now directly managing 20 hospitals and more than 240 sites of care in Colorado, Kansas and Utah that were previously managed by Centura Health. The Centura Health brand will transition to CommonSpirit Health and will be retired over the next year. No immediate changes are expected to services provided.

Earlier this year, CommonSpirit and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced they would end their Centura Health joint venture after 27 years, with each health system directly managing their respective care sites in Colorado and Kansas. The systems noted the partnership had "reached its natural maturity."

Centura Health CEO Peter Banko will continue serving as president of CommonSpirit's Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division. His leadership team will continue to lead the 20 hospitals now managed by CommonSpirit in Colorado, Kansas and Utah.

AdventHealth is operating, managing and rebranding five hospitals that were part of the Centura Health system: Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colo.; Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Littleton (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; and Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver. The organization will also operate and manage affiliated clinics in Colorado.

The 20 hospitals now managed directly by CommonSpirit are:

Colorado

Longmont United Hospital, Longmont

Mercy Hospital, Durango

OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood

Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood

St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster

St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco

St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Morgan

St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Francis Hospital – Interquest, Colorado Springs

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo

St. Thomas More Hospital, Canon City

Kansas

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses

St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City, Dodge City

St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City, Garden City

Utah

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis, Layton

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley West, West Valley City

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley, West Jordan

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point, Lehi

Holy Cross Hospital – Salt Lake, Salt Lake City