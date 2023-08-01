AdventHealth renames hospitals as partnership with CommonSpirit ends

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is renaming several hospitals in Colorado as it assumes direct management of these owned facilities.

The news follows the February announcement that Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth would end their Centura Health joint venture, with each health system directly managing their respective care sites in Colorado and Western Kansas that comprise Centura Health.

AdventHealth will operate and manage five hospitals: Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colo.; Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Littleton (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; and Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver. The organization will also operate and manage affiliated clinics in Colorado.

The hospitals will be rebranded AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker and AdventHealth Porter, respectively, according to a news release shared with Becker's. AdventHealth said the related care sites and physician practices will also be renamed to reflect the health system's national brand.

"We are excited to directly manage the operations of our hospitals and care sites in Colorado, to welcome our caregivers and team members back into the AdventHealth family and to continue to provide whole-person care to the communities we serve," Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, said in the release.

AdventHealth has named Brett Spenst president and CEO for the Rocky Mountain Region of AdventHealth. Most recently, Mr. Spenst served as the senior finance officer and CIO of Adventist Health in California.