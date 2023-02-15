CommonSpirit, AdventHealth to end Centura Health partnership

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth will end their Centura Health joint venture, with each health system directly managing their respective care sites in Colorado and western Kansas that comprise Centura Health.

Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives and AdventHealth formed Centura Health in 1996. Catholic Health Initiatives has since merged with San Francisco-based Dignity Health to form CommonSpirit Health.

While the joint venture has been a strong partnership for 27 years, it "has reached its natural maturity," the organizations said in a Feb. 14 news release.

AdventHealth will operate and manage five hospitals: Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colo.; Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Littleton (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital; and Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver. The organization will also operate and manage affiliated clinics in Colorado.

CommonSpirit Health will operate and manage the following 15 hospitals and their affiliated clinics in Colorado and western Kansas.

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital (Ulysses, Kan.)

Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital

OrthoColorado Hospital (Lakewood)

Mercy Hospital (Durango, Colo.)

Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood, Colo.)

St. Anthony North Hospital (Westminster, Colo.)

St. Anthony Summit Hospital (Frisco, Colo.)

St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City (Kan.)

St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City (Kan.)

St. Elizabeth Hospital-Fort Morgan (Colo.)

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital (Pueblo, Colo.)

St. Francis Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

St. Francis Hospital-Interquest (Colorado Springs, Colo.) (opening summer 2023)

St. Thomas More Hospital (Cañon City, Colo.)

CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth said Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health will continue in its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics and other care sites during the transition.

CommonSpirit Health operates 138 hospitals and more than 2,000 care sites in 21 states. AdventHealth has more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in nine states.

Centura Health is a 20-hospital organization.