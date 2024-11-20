Dignity taps Arizona hospital president

Douglas Ross, MD, has been appointed president of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

Dr. Ross will join the 576-bed hospital from Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent, according to a Nov. 13 news release from San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

At CHI St. Vincent, Dr. Ross serves as market chief medical officer and president of St. Vincent Hot Springs (Ark.) Hospital. Early in his career, Dr. Ross worked as an emergency department physician at St. Vincent, the release said.