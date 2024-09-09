New Jersey hospital taps RWJBarnabas leader as CEO

Jim Andrews has been named president and CEO of Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center, effective Sept. 9.

Mr. Andrews succeeds Joseph Chirichella, who will become president emeritus, according to a Sept. 9 news release from the hospital.

With more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Andrews most recently served as senior vice president for the heart and vascular and neuroscience service lines at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

Mr. Chirichella spent 13 years as president and 46 years total with the hospital, according to a February news release announcing his retirement.

Deborah Heart and Lung Center is an 89-bed teaching hospital.