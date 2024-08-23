Roper St. Francis names CFO

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare has named Becky Tucker CFO.

Ms. Tucker, who began her new role Aug. 12, joined the health system from St. Louis-based Ascension, where she served as the CFO and vice president of finance for its Oklahoma market, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

She also previously held key financial roles at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Oklahoma City-based Integris Health, according to the release.

"Her expertise in operations leadership, joint ventures, treasury functions, acquisitions and capital planning will be a tremendous asset to us," ‌Roper St. Francis President and CEO Joseph DeLeon said.