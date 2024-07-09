Nationwide Children’s taps 2 physicians in leadership roles

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, has named two physicians to leadership roles.

Catherine Krawczeski, MD, was named chief medical officer, and Jason Newland, MD, was selected to be the hospital's chief of infectious diseases.

Dr. Krawczeski has served as the hospital's physician-in-chief since 2022, according to a news release. Now, she will maintain that title, while also taking on responsibilities of the chief medical officer role. In the joint position, she will oversee the quality of medical services and provide both clinical and academic perspectives for the hospital's strategic priorities. She will also continue to lead as chief of the Department of Pediatrics.

Dr. Newland most recently held the Schnuck Family endowed chair in pediatric infectious diseases at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University in Missouri. Now, as the chief of infectious diseases and an associate investigator at the Center for Child Health Equity and Outcomes Research in the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's.

Both physicians' roles take effect immediately.