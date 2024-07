Cleveland-based MetroHealth System has named Phillip Brooks senior vice president of revenue cycle management, according to a July 29 post on his LinkedIn page.

He joins MetroHealth from Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare, where he had served as vice president of revenue management since April 2019, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Brooks also previously served as vice president of revenue cycle for Concord Township, Ohio-based Lake Health from January 2017 to December 2018.