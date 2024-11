Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Acadia Hospital tapped Samantha Foss, DNP, RN, as vice president of nursing and patient care services, The Piscataquis Observer reported Nov. 8.

The 100-bed psychiatric hospital recruited Dr. Foss from Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital where she served as vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer since 2022.

Dr. Foss stepped into her new role on Sept. 30