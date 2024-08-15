Michigan Medicine exec to join ACGME as president, CEO

Debra Weinstein, MD, chief academic officer at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, will join the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in January as its next president and CEO, effective Jan.1.

Dr. Weinstein has served as executive vice dean for academic affairs at the University of Michigan Medical School and chief academic officer of the health system since 2021. In the dual role, she led graduate medical education and the institution's academic mission.

Previously, she was vice president for graduate medical education at Boston-based Mass General Brigham, overseeing more than 300 GME programs with 2,400 residents and fellows.

The ACGME sets and monitors standards for GME programs across the country, and accredits more than 13,000 residency and fellowship programs across 905 institutions.