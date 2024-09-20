Michigan Medicine names CEO

David Miller, MD, has been tapped as Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine's next CEO. He will step into the role July 1.

He will succeed Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, who has served in the role since 2015, according to a Sept. 19 news release from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

Dr. Miller currently serves as executive vice dean of clinical affairs for the University of Michigan Medical School and president of UM Health. In the role, he oversees strategic, operational, clinical and financial aspects of Michigan Medicine's clinical enterprise, the release said.

Dr. Miller will also replace Dr. Runge as the university's executive vice president for medical affairs, the release said.

As dean of the medical school since 2016, Dr. Runge will retire from the leadership roles June 30 and remain a faculty member, the release said.

In his current role, Dr. Miller has guided expanding ambulatory care services at Ypsilanti (Mich.) Health Center, which is set to open next year, and has advanced programs such as hospital care at home, according to the release.