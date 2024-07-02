Michigan Medicine CEO to retire

Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, has shared plans to retire as executive vice president of medical affairs and CEO of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Michigan Medicine and dean of University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor once his contract ends on June 30, 2025.

Dr. Runge has held his position as executive vice president of medical affairs and CEO of Michigan Medicine since 2015 and dean of the medical school since 2016. He was the first person in the school's history to serve in all three leadership roles, according to a July 2 news release.

During his time at Michigan Medicine, Dr. Runge managed the establishment of multiple initiatives and centers, including the Center for Global Health Equity, Precision Health Initiative and Frankel Innovative initiative and the Stanley and Judith Frankel Institute for Heart and Brain Health.

Dr. Runge also supervised plans for the Brighton (Mich.) Center for Specialty Care, the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion, the West Ann Arbor Health Center, a new Ypsilanti Health Center expected to open this fall, and a new ambulatory specialty center that will be constructed in Troy, Mich.

Philanthropic gifts more than doubled and National Institutes of Health grants saw continued growth under Dr. Runge's leadership, the release said. Applications for the medical school have also increased, along with advancements to the curriculum, including machine learning and AI.

Dr. Runge will remain a professor at the medical school following his retirement.

The university community will be engaged in the coming weeks to help identify a new leader.