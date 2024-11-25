Maui Health taps administrator of critical access hospitals

Kristin Kuchno -

Penny Koval, MSN, RN, has been named administrator of critical access hospitals at Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Health, effective Nov. 1.

In the role, Ms. Koval oversees hospital and long-term care operations for Kula (Hawaii) Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital in Lanai City, Hawaii, according to a Nov. 22 news release. She succeeds David Culbreth, who served as interim administrator for 18 months.

Ms. Koval previously served as assistant administrator of critical access hospitals, the release said. 

Maui Health is affiliated with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles