Kentucky medical group names Orlando Health finance leader CFO

Lexington (Ky.) Clinic has named Jason Ladd its new CFO, effective Oct. 21.

Mr. Ladd joins the physician-owned group practice from Orlando (Fla.) Health, where he was CFO of the system's ambulatory and post-acute services, according to an Oct. 28 Lexington Clinic news release.

Prior to joining Orlando Health, Mr. Ladd was a senior director for Nashville, Tenn.-based Fast Pace Health, a private equity-backed healthcare company focusing on stand-alone urgent care clinics across the southeastern U.S., according to the release.