New Mexico system names CEO

Wayne Gillis, RN, was named president and CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

Mr. Gillis joined Rehoboth McKinley in November from Great Falls (Mont.) Healthcare, where he served as network CEO, according to a news release.

He also previously worked as a consultant and held leadership positions at hospitals in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona.

Rehoboth McKinley is a nonprofit health system providing care to communities in northwestern New Mexico and eastern Arizona.