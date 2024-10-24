Hutchinson Health president to retire, successor named

Nathan Pulscher has been named the next president of Hutchinson (Minn.) Health, part of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

He will succeed Jim Lyons, who is retiring in December after five years as president, according to an Oct. 17 news release.

Mr. Pulscher, president of Olivia (Minn.) Hospital & Clinic since 2022, will take over the role in December.

Jennifer Macik, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Olivia Hospital & Clinic, will serve as site administrator during the transition, the release said.

Hutchinson Health comprises a 66-bed hospital, as well as primary care and specialty clinics.