Kansas system CEO to retire

Robert Kenagy, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan., in May 2025, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Kenagy has led Stormont Vail Health, including its flagship 586-bed Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, since April 2019.

Under his leadership, the organization expanded regionally, opening a primary and specialty care campus in Manhattan, Kan., and saving a county hospital and rural health clinic in Junction City, Kan., now part of Stormont Vail’s Flint Hills Campus, according to the release. Stormont Vail Health also plans to enhance clinic facilities in Emporia, Kan.

Before leading Stormont Vail Health, Dr. Kenagy spent three years as the health system's senior vice president and chief medical officer.