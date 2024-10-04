Christus hospital taps new CMO

Suman Sinha, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier Health System in Louisiana.

Dr. Sinha previously spent six years as chief of pulmonary medicine and lung nodule program director at Dallas-based Christus Health, which owns and operates the Shreveport-Bossier system. He is also the former chief of internal medicine at San Diego-based Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Sinha is a board-certified pulmonary, critical care and internal medicine physician. In his new role, he will lead a team of more than 600 physicians.