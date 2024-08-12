Texas hospital taps COO

Glenda Villatoro, BSN, has been appointed COO of Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

Ms. Villatoro stepped into the role in July after serving as the hospital's administrative director of operations for 17 years, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

In her previous role, Ms. Villatoro helped lead the acquisition and transition plans of a $17.8 million rehab hospital and managed projects such as the construction of a new emergency department, according to the release.

Del Sol Medical Center is a 356-bed hospital and is part of El Paso-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare.