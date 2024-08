The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City has appointed Ashis Barad, MD, as its chief digital and technology officer, a newly established position.

Dr. Barad will step into the role Sept. 10, according to an Aug. 13 LinkedIn post from the hospital. He will be responsible for enterprisewide technology and digital operations.

Previously, Dr. Barad served as chief digital and information officer at Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.